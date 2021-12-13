Auburn professor hopes to ‘settle a score’ between asteroids and comets using NASA’s new telescope

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though asteroids are close to the sun, Bodewits said that asteroids actually have a surprising amount of water in them and some behave like comets by sprouting a tail when they get close to the sun.

“Up to now, we’ve never been able to directly measure the amount of water in asteroids, but with JWST we can directly see the water molecules that will be coming off those asteroids,” he said.

This revolutionary telescope is different from the Hubble telescope because of what it can detect.

While the Hubble telescope looks at optical and ultraviolet lights, the James Webb Space Telescope looks at infrared lights, which Bodewits said is good for looking at the emission of molecules.

“We scientists are very excited about the capabilities of JWST,” Bodewits said. “Its sensitivity will allow scientists to search for water vapor throughout the solar system, to look at the atmospheres of exoplanets and to study the formation of planets.”

When asked if the new telescope will be able to track Santa, Bodewits said we’ll have to wait until next year.