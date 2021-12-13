Auburn professor hopes to ‘settle a score’ between asteroids and comets using NASA’s new telescope

NASA has plans to launch a revolutionary telescope into orbit on Dec. 18 for scientists including Auburn University physics professor Dennis Bodewits to use to study the formation of planets, comets and more.
“We’re mostly interested in comets and what they can tell us about the formation of the solar system, the origins of organic matter and how water was distributed,” Bodewits said.
Bodewits said he hopes to “settle the score” and find out whether asteroids or comets delivered water to Earth.
Bodewits is originally from the Netherlands and earned a master’s in physics and astronomy at the University of Groningen.
He came to the United States in 2007, worked with NASA as a research scientist for different space missions and has been teaching at Auburn University since 2017.
Now, Bodewits is part of two observing campaigns with the new James Webb Space telescope and he plans to study comets, his favorite objects, and asteroids.
“Comets are thought to be icy leftovers pieces from when the solar system was formed, and asteroids are their rocky counterparts that formed closer to the sun,” Bodewits said. “Over time, we’ve discovered that the story is not that easy.”
Even though asteroids are close to the sun, Bodewits said that asteroids actually have a surprising amount of water in them and some behave like comets by sprouting a tail when they get close to the sun.
“Up to now, we’ve never been able to directly measure the amount of water in asteroids, but with JWST we can directly see the water molecules that will be coming off those asteroids,” he said.
This revolutionary telescope is different from the Hubble telescope because of what it can detect.
While the Hubble telescope looks at optical and ultraviolet lights, the James Webb Space Telescope looks at infrared lights, which Bodewits said is good for looking at the emission of molecules.
“We scientists are very excited about the capabilities of JWST,” Bodewits said. “Its sensitivity will allow scientists to search for water vapor throughout the solar system, to look at the atmospheres of exoplanets and to study the formation of planets.”
When asked if the new telescope will be able to track Santa, Bodewits said we’ll have to wait until next year.
“The telescope needs to fit inside a rocket, so it’s completely folded,” he said. “The actual deployment of all those mirrors takes a lot of mechanical steps that takes a lot of time.”
Bodewits said the first observations are expected for the summer of 2022.
NASA will, however, be tracking Santa through the North American Aerospace Defense Command and you can follow Santa’s journey at NORAD's website www.noradsanta.org/en/.