Auburn professor Kelly Dean Jolley publishes detective novel set on the Plains

When one thinks about detective stories, the mind often turns to the hard-boiled streets of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles.

Not Auburn and Opelika.

But for Auburn University professor Kelly Dean Jolley, 56, the Plains was the perfect place to set "Big Swamp," his new noir detective novel.

“It's a detective novel set here in Opelika and Auburn,” Jolley said. “I'd spent so much time thinking about and reading detective novels, and of course this is where I live, so I just thought this is what I should do: I should just write the detective novel, and I should put it in the place that I know.”

Jolley says he has been interested in detective stories since he was a kid. He points to Raymond Chandler and Norbert Davis as early influences. But when writing "Big Swamp," he wanted to do something a little different, he said, and both Jane Austen and the television show "Chuck" influenced the book.

Jolley calls "Big Swamp" a “comedy with shadows.” The novel is his first published work of fiction and was released in August.

“On the whole, there's a good bit of lightheartedness,” Jolley said. “I like noir detective novels, but as a person, my tastes run much more to comedy than to tragedy.”

The story follows protagonist Ford Merrick, an Opelika-based detective, as he tries to unravel a mystery based around an old plantation home in Auburn.

“The whole story, as the cover of the book sort of reveals, circles around Noble Hall, that antebellum house out on Shelton Mill,” Jolley said.

"Big Swamp" features many familiar locations, including Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum and other Auburn University sites. The Lee County Courthouse, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and even Well Red Book Store make appearances. Other locales are based on real places but adjusted to accommodate Jolley’s needs for the story.

“There's a barbecue shop in Opelika that's called Ford's, but that's actually Chuck's,” Jolley said. “There's a point at which Detective Ford and his client Rachel end up going to Ford's to have lunch. But anyone who knows Chuck's will recognize where they really are because Ford shows her the sign out front, and it's got the slogan underneath the name that's the same slogan as Chuck's.”

Jolley is originally from Gallipolis, Ohio, but has lived in the Auburn area since 1991. The Goodwin-Philpott Eminent Professor of Religion at Auburn, he has taught philosophy and religion for 31 years. For Jolley, there is a definite similarity between philosophy and detective work.

“Philosophical problems, the way I think about them have the form of mysteries,” he said. “So, there's a sense in which what the detective is doing on the mean streets is something like what the philosopher is doing on the page or on the blackboard because it's an activity of problem solving. That's, I think, an important part of it.”

Ultimately, those philosophical underpinnings find their way into "Big Swamp" as well.

“It's another way in which it's kind of peculiar as a noir novel, because at its heart is this concern with faith, hope and love,” Jolley said. “And Ford is concerned with what each of those is and what they're asking of him as the plot unfolds.”

"Big Swamp" is available at Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, Well Red Book Store and online.