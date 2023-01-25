Auburn Public Safety Director Paul Register to retire after 35 years of service

Auburn Public Safety Director Paul Register is retiring after nearly 35 years of service to the Auburn community.

According to city officials, Assistant Public Safety Director Will Mathews will succeed him. Register was promoted to the Public Safety Director position in March 2020 after Bill James retired.

Before his promotion to Public Safety Director, Register served as the Auburn Chief of Police since 2013. In his 32 years on the police force, Register worked his way up from patrol officer to Police Chief, a position he took when former police chief Tommy Dawson retired. Register estimates he has held at least a dozen different positions during his career.

“I really had a lot of experiences doing a lot of things,” Register said. “And that’s what made it enjoyable, always something new, something different. And it made me want to keep coming to work every day.”

Register was raised in Graceville, Fla., and Evergreen, Ala. He said he moved to Auburn for school around 1986. He graduated from Auburn University Montgomery with his degree in Justice and Public Safety and later received his master’s in Homeland Security Emergency Management. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Va. Register became a patrol officer with APD in 1988 at 21 years old.

“I was one of those that came and never left,” he said.

Register credits his longevity in Auburn to family, the community, the great people he’s worked with, and the power of prayer.

“It’s just no better place to do things in public safety than here I think,” Register said. “Things that were difficult and things that we faced, I think we always in the back of our minds knew that there were people that would call and send emails and talk about how they were praying for us. Things just really are always able to work out.”

Register’s career had many highs and lows. As police chief, he oversaw many tragic cases including the Aniah Blanchard murder and the murder of Officer William Buechner. As assistant police chief, he also oversaw the case of Harvey Updyke poisoning the Toomer’s Oak trees. He said police officers rallying around each other, hard work, and support from the public always helped him through though times.

“You don’t ever forget those, and I will never forget those,” he said. “I think about those people, often weekly, sometimes daily. So those are difficult cases but they make all of us stronger in how we work together.”

But for all the hard work, there were always lighter moments as well.

“Sitting around with a group of people at the end of the day, talking about something unusual or something funny that happened, those are the kind of things that you don’t forget about,” Register said. “It’s the friends that you have.”

One of those friends is former police chief and Auburn City Council member Tommy Dawson. Dawson and Register began on the police force about the same time and rode patrol together.

“When you think of Paul, you think of the consummate professional. More importantly than being a good police officer all these years, he was a good family man,” Dawson said. “He was dedicated to his family, and he’s also dedicated to our family here in Auburn. When you’re a police officer, and particularly a police chief, you look at the Auburn family as being your family, and he was a very good man who took care of the citizens.

“He will be greatly missed,” Dawson added. “He made us proud. We can never repay you.”

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said: ““Throughout his career with the city, Paul has always strived to take public service to the next level. His constant pursuit of excellence and his dedication to the safety of Auburn’s people has played a large part in making our community such a great place to live. It’s been a privilege to serve alongside Paul, and I wish him all the best as he moves into the next chapter of his life.”

Register will continue in his position as Auburn Public Safety Director through the Jan 31. At 56, he may seem a little young for retirement. But he says you can do that when you start at 21. Considering he has worked his entire adult life, he says he doesn’t plan to sit around after retiring. He mentions both construction and a personal business that he plans to will focus on.

“I have things that I’ve planned to do and I’m going to transition right into those,” Register said. “I’ll take a couple of weeks off and then I’ll get back to work doing some other things.”