Auburn ranked in top 100 best cities to live in country

Auburn ranked 82 in a Livability.com list of the top 100 small- to mid-sized cities to live in 2020.

Susan Crain, a Realtor with Rose Anne Erickson Realty, said she was not surprised Auburn made it on the list.

“To be honest, I expect Auburn to be on that list–it’s just a great place to live,” Crain said. “That’s why so many people who move away come back, and I am one of those. The people who move here who have never lived here love it here and love raising their families here.”

Crain said the main shock prospective homebuyers get when moving to Auburn is the cost of homes, which Crain says is due to the high demand Auburn provides through the quality of its schools, proximity to jobs through the university, access to parks and amenities and the culture Auburn provides.

“This Alabama city is full of small-town charm, cozy traditions and, yes, lots of team spirit. Auburn’s location gives residents quick access to major cities in the surrounding area, like Huntsville and Atlanta, is close to Chewacla State Park and is just a few hours away from the beach," wrote the website's Cara Sanders. "If all that wasn’t enough, the Auburn-Opelika area is one of the fastest-growing metros in the country and the second largest in the state.”