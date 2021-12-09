Auburn resident opens at-home custom wreath store

“I never drew anything until I was in my 20s. I didn’t think I could,” Smith said. “I just started doodling and sketching things out. I did it for a long time before I was like, ‘I guess I can show my mom now.’

“She was really impressed, and it made me feel pretty good because I’ve never showed that to anybody. She’s my best friend, and she always has been. We’re very close, and we’re a good team.”

Bennett has also been able to share her passions with her four grandsons: Lucas, Ryder, CJ and Reason. While most aren’t fully interested, 8-year-old Reason slowly became her biggest supporter.

“He always likes all of my TikToks. I’ll watch him in the summer sometimes, and he’s always wanting to help. He’s so interested,” Bennett said. “I made a Rudolph wreath one time for a custom order. Reason said, ‘Nana, I loved your Rudolph!’ What he really meant was that he wanted me to make one for him.”

Not only has the business brought the crafter’s family closer together, it has also helped her develop long-lasting relationships in the community as well as all around the United States.