Auburn resident opens at-home custom wreath store

A few years ago, Valerie Bennett moved back to Auburn to be close to her grandsons. Little did she know, she would jump-start a successful wreath-making career along the way.
From peacocks and butterflies to full-blown Mardi Gras wreaths, Bennett quickly found her niche and creativity.
“Sometimes, things just fall into place. It’s not an accident. It’s just meant to be, and that’s what Val’s Visions turned out to be,” Bennett said with a huge grin. “This is a love. It’s not a craft; it’s a passion.”
Three years ago, Bennett came across an Auburn-styled wreath as she scrolled through her phone.
“My daughter is the artistic one. So, I tried to nudge her to make me one. She was like, ‘No, I don’t want to. That’s not my cup of tea,’” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, I’ll just get on YouTube and watch a couple of videos. I’m going to learn how to make wreaths.’
“It was a passion. I’ve always been this way; I’m real driven. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do the very best. I don’t take shortcuts. I’m going to do it right or I’m not going to do it at all.”
Now, Bennett runs an at-home custom wreath business known as Val’s Visions and Designs. Whether it’s custom orders or simple wreaths, she does it all.
“The good Lord knew what I was going to do before I did. He gave me a perfect room in this house for all of my stuff. I turned into a hoarder,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what you do when you’re a crafter—you hoard.”
Funny enough, her first customer requested an orange-and-blue wreath for their door.
“My first wreath was an Auburn wreath for my neighbor down the street. We have a local Facebook group for the neighborhood, and I posted it on there,” Bennett said. “I’ve always loved arts and crafting.”
Bennett sells most of her work through her Etsy shop, but she also has a booth at Angels Antiques and Flea Mall in Opelika.
Pricing varies per custom order, but orders usually begin at $50. For ready-made wreaths, Bennett’s Etsy prices range from $52.50 up to $145 depending on size and intricacy. The final products usually cost less at Angels Antiques because no shipping is involved.
She can also take on centerpieces and other special requests.
At 60 years old, the crafter used all of her determination and wit to understand the digital world of technology and marketing.
“For somebody old, I learned a lot about cameras and YouTube,” she said, chuckling.
Not only did she create a five-star rated Etsy shop, she also has a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers. In fact, one of her first how-to videos currently sits at 105,000 views.
“It was so crazy. You never quite know what videos people will like,” she said.
She also does weekly YouTube Live sessions every Sunday at 2 p.m. There, Bennett can be found making wreaths and talking with her audience.
She’s also made her way on TikTok and posts quick, tutorial videos for her followers. Val’s Visions and Designs also has a Facebook page.
Bennett doesn’t work alone in this business. Along the way, almost every family member has pitched in.
“We have a little family operation. I swear, God had it all laid out. … Everyone has a talent they’ve brought to the plate,” Bennett said. “I would’ve named the shop differently if I knew how many of my family members were going to be involved.”
Her husband, Rick Bennett, is known as the “shipping department” in her house. He’ll help pack up every wreath. Her son, Corey Tidwell, helps make all of the shipping boxes to deliver the handmade wreaths.
Most of all, Bennett’s daughter, Casey Smith, hand-paints signs for almost all of Bennett’s final products.
“I never drew anything until I was in my 20s. I didn’t think I could,” Smith said. “I just started doodling and sketching things out. I did it for a long time before I was like, ‘I guess I can show my mom now.’
“She was really impressed, and it made me feel pretty good because I’ve never showed that to anybody. She’s my best friend, and she always has been. We’re very close, and we’re a good team.”
Bennett has also been able to share her passions with her four grandsons: Lucas, Ryder, CJ and Reason. While most aren’t fully interested, 8-year-old Reason slowly became her biggest supporter.
“He always likes all of my TikToks. I’ll watch him in the summer sometimes, and he’s always wanting to help. He’s so interested,” Bennett said. “I made a Rudolph wreath one time for a custom order. Reason said, ‘Nana, I loved your Rudolph!’ What he really meant was that he wanted me to make one for him.”
Not only has the business brought the crafter’s family closer together, it has also helped her develop long-lasting relationships in the community as well as all around the United States.
“What drew me in was the smile I saw my wreaths put on the recipient’s face,” Bennett said. “You develop relationships with these people. You love them, they’re like family. That’s what makes it special.”
Right now, Bennett is hoping to expand her booth at Angels to really start selling more products in person.
She’s also on the lookout for a passionate student who’d like to intern at her business.
“I want to bring somebody under my wing to learn, like an intern. I can pass my craft down to someone,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to get too old. It’d be nice to share this with someone. I’ve done online teaching, but I haven’t done one-on-one. That might be something fun.”
Bennett is incredibly grateful for her customers and success over the past two and a half years. All she wants is for people to keep reaching out and giving her projects.
“I love Auburn, and I love the people here. I’m just a giving person. The joy of watching other people when they love what you do is amazing,” Bennett said. “I may be old, but I have a good, creative mind. I’m just down-to-earth Val. If you want something special to brighten someone’s day, give me a call.”