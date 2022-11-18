Auburn residents honored with Lamplighter Awards at annual state of the city address

On Wednesday night, six Auburn residents got the surprise of their lives when they found out they were nominated for the city Lamplighter Awards.

The Lamplighter Awards ceremony was part of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders’ annual State of the City address. The nominees ranged from a university student, to education professionals, to business owners, to a retired police officer. All had been told they were there to celebrate someone else. Each expressed shock when their name was called out.

Anders said the Lamplighter awards take their name from a story about author Robert Louis Stevenson’s childhood. Each night when Stevenson went to bed, from his window, he would watch the lamplighter move through his neighborhood lighting the lamps for people’s safety. Anders recalled Stevenson saying the lamplighter was punching holes in the darkness.

“Tonight, we'll introduce you to six individuals, six members of our community who are punching holes in the darkness and making Auburn a better place,” Anders said.

This year’s nominees were Mark Armstrong, Keely Beasecker, Shannon Brandt, Michael Floyd, Cpt. John Lockhart, and Stanley Sistrunk.

Mark Armstrong

Armstrong is the Director of the First Year Experience at Auburn University and coordinates Camp War Eagle every year. The city recognized him for his work with Auburn’s Camp War Eagle. Ander’s spoke of Armstrong’s dedication, leadership, and “whatever it takes” attitude toward building up students at Camp War Eagle, and preparing them not just for school, but for life after graduation.

“Whatever it takes to create a program that is repeated over and over each summer takes a dedicated leader, a leader who is willing to do whatever it takes, no matter the task. The leader who builds an incredible team, who motivates the team, who challenges that team. The responsibility of assisting new students to make the best decisions and find the right support and fulfill their goals as Auburn men and women is important if not critical,” Anders said. “Whatever it takes, he does for Auburn’s freshmen, he does for Auburn’s family, and he does for Auburn’s future.”

For Armstrong’s part, he said he was happy to make an impact with his job but didn’t do it for the rewards.

“I'm honored to be recognized by the mayor,” Armstrong said after the ceremony. “I don't go to work every day looking for rewards. It's nice to be recognized but it's not why I do what I do. I'm happy that it's made an impact on others: I hope it's made an impact on others throughout the years, and, you know, I love living in Auburn.”

Keely Beasecker

Beasecker is the owner of Niffer’s Place. Anders said Beasecker created a business like no other based on the simple principles of great service, great food, and fun. Anders mentioned how Beaseker once lived out of a motorhome for a time while she helped a friend start their own restaurant. He said she has given to employees’ families when they were sick and traveled and helped employees with medical needs while mentoring them during recovery. She has also served special needs students in her restaurant with a special dinner once a year, and taught her employees to serve the students as well as those that they live around.

“She is driven, she is passionate. She is driven to give her customers great service, great food, and fun. But it’s not just her customers, it’s her employees she treats as family. She mentors, she empowers, she cares, she demands much, but loves even more,” Anders said. “You can serve great food, you can provide great customer service, we see this a lot. But can you serve great food and provide great service, love and mentor your employees, give back to your community, and have fun at the same time? Since 1991, Niffer’s has done just that, led by a unique person with a bright vision for an old steak house. And the fish hanging from the ceiling? They represent her employees, the one’s she mentored, the ones she loved, the one’s she taught how to work hard and to have fun.”

Beasecker was unavailable for comment after the awards.

Shannon Brandt

Brandt is a teacher at Yarbrough Elementary School. Anders said she has spent 28 years teaching in Auburn City Schools. He said she has been recognized as a National Educator of the Year, Auburn City Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year, an Alabama PTA Teacher of the Year, and is a published author.

“Without question she is one of the teachers that makes the Auburn City Schools classroom a special place for our children. But tonight is about her heart,” Anders said. “She has welcomed strangers, she has taught and loved our children. She has intentionally cared for so many in our community. Her career and her life has been a testament of good service to all. She has never ever neglected to do good. She is always willing to share her blessings and she has never asked for anything in return. For all of that, we are blessed.”

“I’m very humbled, very surprised,” Brandt said after the ceremony. “I had no idea. I thought it was my husband, who is more deserving than I am. I was very excited to celebrate him, so they tricked me for sure.”

Michael Floyd

Floyd is vice president of the Jungle at Auburn University. He is a journalism student who covers Auburn High Athletics for the Plainsman and is a well-known among Auburn Athletics. Anders called Floyd “a living example of a spirit who is not afraid.”

“Originally from Brewton, he came to Auburn as a freshman with a suitcase full of spirit. He immediately made an impact on the Auburn students as the campus struggled through a college experience bruised by the impact of a pandemic. Not allowing his circumstances to dampen his resolve, he inserted himself as a leader in the student support group for athletics: the Jungle,” Anders said. “He uses his spirit to help others stand out. The credit is shared with his peers, and he truly enjoys they’re recognition. Whether at Neville Arena, Plainsman Park, or Duck Samford Stadium, he uses his platform to shed a positive light on others. It’s never about him, it’s always about them.”

Floyd was on his way out the door to get to the Auburn women’s basketball game but took a moment express his surprise and thanks.

“I did not know. I am not dressed right!” Floyd said. “I'm currently headed to Neville Arena to watch coach Johnny Harrison and the all-women’s basketball team play Georgia Tech. A lot of excitement. God is good.”

Captain John Lockhart

Lockhart is a retired Auburn Police Captain. He became Auburn’s second black police officer in 1970. Anders talked about Lockhart’s career and growing up during the civil rights era here in the south. He said Lockhart was determined to provide youth with a life he had missed out on.

“He was determined to guide and to protect and to show the youth around him that there's a roadmap of opportunity that pushed beyond society's boundaries. He was the first full time black officer in the city of Auburn to hold the following ranks: Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain. Commander of the uniformed division, responsible for field operations and 42 officers, later served as commander of the Investigative Division. He was a leader, and he was tough, and he was in charge,” Anders said. “His legacy, the last four Auburn police chiefs were trained and mentored by this Lamplighter. That's evidence and that's definition. Some people have guardian angels. Auburn has had this outstanding man.”

“I’m overwhelmed. I didn’t know anything about it,” Lockhart said. He indicated his surprise to see his sons had flown in from out of state for the ceremony as well. “I love the city and it’s great to be honored. I’ve always tried to do a good job. This is just the results of that. I appreciate what the mayor has done for this honor.”

Stanley Sistrunk

Sistrunk is the owner of the Flower Shop. He is originally from Society Hill and opened his shop in a former radio station in 1982. It is now located in Moore’s Mill. Anders said that Sistrunk’s creative genius created a buzz in Auburn when he first opened. Anders spoke particularly of Sistrunk’s love for Auburn’s elderly residents and underprivileged youth.

“Every customer became his friend. They were welcomed to his shop with his warm demeanor as his new visitors were awed by the creativity that was before them,” Anders said. “Our final Lamplighter was drawn to these good people, some that could no longer drive, but could go the places they needed or wanted because he provided gift cards for taxi service. In addition, Village Friends receives his constant support, so that those same citizens are not faced with a day in their home but can get out. He also has a great heart for underprivileged youth, wanting them to have experiences that they could not afford, and would normally see by his contributions and donations.”

“I feel overwhelmed,” Sistrunk said. He also had no idea he had been nominated. “This was a total surprise. I’m totally overwhelmed.”