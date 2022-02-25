Auburn road work on East University and Wire Road scheduled into March

Resurfacing work has begun in the city of Auburn on a five-mile stretch of East University Drive between Old Mill Road and South College.

The annual resurfacing project began Feb. 23 and will run through March 11.

During the paving, the road will remain accessible, but drivers could experience delays.

On Wire Road, the southbound lane between the Auburn Soccer Complex and Cox Road will be closed as workers widen the road.

The closure began Friday. The work is expected to be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through March 10.

Two-way traffic will be maintained and managed with traffic control measures in place to help commuters navigate around the ongoing work in both locations.

The city advises drivers use caution and take alternate routes to avoid delays.