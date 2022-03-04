Auburn’s famous birds fly for fans at spring Wing Fling series

Auburn’s famous eagles and raptors will fly for fans on four dates in March as part of the Raptor Center’s Wing Fling series.

“It’s a great presentation for everybody,” said assistant director of raptor training and education, Andrew Hopkins. “It’s enjoyable for anyone who has interests in learning more about these raptors or wildlife in general.”

The audience will learn about the birds flown, wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.

There will be around 10 birds on presentation at the event.

“We’ll have owls and hawks and eagles flying around our amphitheater over the crowd’s heads,” said Hopkins.

Once the event is finished, the raptors will be brought out for the public to take up-close and personal pictures with the birds.

“You can see them up close and talk to their trainers,” said Hopkins.

All birds used in the Wing Fling programs are non-releasable due to prior injuries or human imprinting and are permanent residents of the Southeastern Raptor Center.

The SRC houses 22 birds they call educational ambassadors.