Auburn University student and ‘Putt for a Car’ winner Craig Noyes was all set to pick up his new car from Lynch Toyota on Tuesday.

The only thing he needed, ironically enough, was a ride to the dealership.

Noyes got there and Lynch Toyota delivered on its end of the deal, too, awarding him a 2023 Corolla LE after he hit a putt the length of the basketball court through a small hole as part of a promotion during the Auburn vs. Alabama men’s basketball game on Feb. 11.

Noyes won the contest that no one had made since 2014. Lynch Toyota sponsors the contest at Auburn’s home SEC games.

Under the terms of the agreement, Noyes goes home with the Corolla, a charcoal gray car that he immediately took on a ride with no particular destination.

“I picked up my girlfriend,” Noyes said. “Just kind of drove around downtown.”

The dealership had called last week to make arrangements on when and where Noyes would receive the car so he knew when it would be happening. The only issue: transportation.

Because he didn’t have a car previously, Noyes was “ironically enough,” going to need a ride to the dealership.

“No one’s ever been so anxious to give me a ride before,” Noyes said.

In the company of a few friends who’d been his chauffeurs to Lynch Toyota, Noyes was presented Tuesday with keys to his car and a commemorative check by representatives from the dealership.

With his transportation set for the foreseeable future, Noyes has no real plans. He’s going to head back to his fraternity house with his radio cranked up, ready to celebrate what was a pretty eventful day.