Auburn sets up ‘Letters to Santa’ mailboxes

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is making sure letters not only get to Santa Claus but are answered in time for the holidays.

For the second year, the Letters to Santa program by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department has returned to the City of Auburn.

"We had a tremendous response our first year, and we are hoping that this year is even bigger," Ann Bergman, public relations specialist for the Parks and Recreation Department, said in a phone interview. "It's already just taken off so far."

Children of all ages are encouraged to submit their letters to Santa free of postage at the two red and yellow mailboxes: the Harris Center located at 425 Perry St. and the Boykin Community Center located at 400 Boykin St.

Letters must be submitted by Monday, Dec.14, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas. All letters must include the child's name and address.

The City of Auburn encourages residents to take photos of their children mailing their letter to Santa and share on Instagram at CityofAuburnAL.

For more information about the Letters to Santa program, visit auburnalabama.org or call (334) 501-2930.

