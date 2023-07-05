The Auburn Soccer Complex can be expected to reopen in August after undergoing a $11.8 million expansion project, according to the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.

Several new upgrades have been added to the complex on Wire Road, including adding a new building with an indoor multi-purpose court. The hope is the new courts will ease the strain Auburn’s growing population puts on existing sports facilities.

“Volleyball is one of our fastest growing sports as well as soccer. Basketball is the sport that we are really overcrowded in. So that will be a big help,” said Rebecca Richardson, the director of the Auburn Parks and Recreation.

The construction process for the Auburn Soccer Complex began in May 2022. It was expected to reach completion by June 27, but heavy rain delayed the project multiple times. It’s now set to be complete July 21 as crews finish with the landscaping, parking, new bathrooms and the roundabout. The roundabout was designed to help the flow of traffic at the complex.

Richardson said a ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to happen sometime in August.

Residents can rent out the new building at the complex for special events and camps. The expansion gives the city more room to host several community events, including sports events for soccer, football, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball and futsal.

Three new turf fields and a natural practice field have also been added to the soccer complex. This will take the facility up to 11 fields, including the practice field. The turf fields will be available for soccer, football and lacrosse. The complex will also feature more restrooms and parking spaces.

“I think it’ll be beneficial not just to our soccer programs, but the turf fields will be beneficial to our youth football program and to the lacrosse program and to other groups as well,” Richardson said. “I think that’s something that they’re looking forward to.”

In addition to the Soccer complex, Richardson said the city has launched a $44.5 million construction project at the Lake Wilmore Recreation Center on Ogletree Road. Four additional multi-purpose fields will be added to that property later this year. More details will be released as soon as they become available.