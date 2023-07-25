Less than two months before Auburn gymnast Sophia Groth began her freshman year, college athletics was changed forever with the NCAA adopting a name, image and likeness policy (NIL).

While fellow freshman and teammate Sunisa Lee was tailor-made for the NIL-world, the only thing on Groth’s mind was a successful first year on the mat for the Tigers.

“I was not worried about it at all, because I didn’t have a name, image or likeness coming in,” Groth said. “I was just focused on my gymnastics and then just kind of let that happen naturally.”

Groth’s focus paid off as the Tigers soared to new heights and set several program records. During that run, Groth was approached by Baby Steps Auburn with a marketing opportunity.

Sophia Groth empowers students experiencing unplanned pregnancies

Baby Steps Auburn is a nonprofit organization with the goal of empowering pregnant and parenting college students that face unplanned pregnancies by providing housing, support and community for the students in need.

Groth felt an instant connection to the organization after seeing the similarities between her journey and the struggles that pregnant college students could face. For her, Baby Steps was a chance to do NIL the right way.

“I’m adopted. And so I got a second chance at life. And to know that Baby Steps is also providing that in a little bit of a different way than my story,” Groth said. “Just really struck home to me.”

Groth is paid by Baby Steps to market and advertise for the organization, as the majority of their funding comes from donations. All services provided to student-mothers in need are completely free, whether they are resident student-moms or community student-moms.

Baby Steps released in-house financial reports for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, showcasing the growth the organization has seen over the past two years. In 2021, their website had 12,881 visits and the organization saw 262 donors contribute. On social media, their accounts on Facebook and Instagram had 5,914 followers with 48,169 reaches across both platforms.

By the end of 2022, and the end of Sophia’s first season with the Tigers, several of those numbers doubled. The website saw 25,792 visits and the increased traffic led to 482 donors contributing to the organization’s funding. On social media, the follower count swelled to 10,658 and the reaches/impressions skyrocketed to over 1 million.

Now two years into her Auburn gymnastics career, Groth looks forward to more NIL opportunities where she can have an impact on the community.

“Just going back to those core values of my love, service and faith and knowing that that’s what I want to hold myself true to.” Groth said. “I’d love to work with any brands that are mission based and doing things to impact the community.”

Donovan Kaufman supports the New Orleans foundation that helped him

Donovan Kaufman was a two-time team captain at Archbishop Rummel High school, an LWSA Class 5A defensive MVP and the state title game MVP.

However, Kaufman would not have been able to attend the school without help from the Please Foundation. The foundation focuses on providing leadership training and scholarships to at-risk students in the New Orleans area, with 55 of the scholarship recipients graduating from high school.

“It’s a big reason to how I was able to attend a private school,” Kaufman said. “It helped me and my family tremendously, like without them my future could’ve been totally different.”

Now entering his third season on the Plains, Kaufman is giving back to the foundation that gave him so much. Unlike Groth, Kaufman does not receive anything for promoting the Please Foundation. His primary goal has been to donate to the foundation himself, using money that he has earned through various NIL deals in Auburn.

“The Please Foundation is a family, honestly. It’s a whole bunch of kids in the New Orleans area just really trying to have the same common goals. Just want to do great things and being able to go into private school is just one step in that,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman is also using his platform to support his now two-time teammate Elijah McAllister. The two played together at Vanderbilt in 2020 and reconnected when McAllister transferred to Auburn. McAllister will be featured on Kaufman’s podcast, “Behind the Helmet,” and Kaufman volunteered at the back to school drive held by McAllister’s foundation.

DJ James gives away school supplies

DJ James, Kaufman’s teammate in the Auburn secondary, will enter his second season with the Tigers following an ALL-SEC campaign in 2022. With the 2023 season less than two months away, James is using his offseason to give back to the Auburn-Opelika community with a book bag giveaway on July 22.

This will be the first time James has ever hosted an event like this since coming to Auburn, but he has been involved in his community since his high school days in Mobile.

Giving back has always been important to James and his family, but now as a SEC athlete, James wants to use his platform and show his community that he is more than just an athlete.

“People don’t really get to see it as much outside of football. They don’t know how we are as men,” James said. “So just getting involved and just showing people me as a person instead of just me on the field.”

In James’ case, NIL allows him to take part in events like these by receiving the donations that he can then give back to the Auburn-Opelika community. He also knows what it is like to be the kids in the community, and he knows how important his position as a student-athlete and role model is.

“I was one of those kids that looked up to college athletes growing up and just being in a position just to give back and put a smile on these kid’s faces and give them some motivation for school,” James said. I’m just happy that I’m in a position to do it. I am very excited for it too.”

Saturday’s giveaway will not be the last for James as the Mobile native says he plans to return home and host a similar event in Port City later this year.

Elijah McAllister leaves his mark with a charity foundation

Elijah McAllister is blazing his own trail in the uncertain NIL world, and he has been doing so since his time at Vanderbilt when NIL was implemented.

With his church back home in New Jersey, McAllister was always involved with community service and he continued that at Vanderbilt by volunteering at various organizations in the Nashville area. As he progressed on the field, in the classroom and continued to remain involved in the community, he saw the potential for starting his own foundation.

“It was always for other organizations, other people like that. And I wanted to kind of start the foundation myself, to tailor it to the things that I’m passionate about, people I can serve personally,” McAllister said. “So why not give back to the next generation and hopefully inspire another person or overall the next generation so our world becomes becomes a better place?”

So, in the summer of 2022, McAllister took the next step in his service journey and started his own charitable foundation, All 4:1 and 1 For All. McAllister says the name was inspired by a variety of factors, including him wearing No. 41 and No. 1 at Vanderbilt.

“The group sacrifices themselves for the greater good of the individual, and individuals sacrifices themselves for the greater good of group,” McAllister said. “It’s pretty nice play on words with the numbers and it’s something that comes to everything that we’re about which is sacrifice, community, and people that we serve in our community.”

McAllister made an immediate impact in Nashville with the foundation and continued to provide charitable work in New Jersey. He used his platform as an SEC athlete on the field to highlight and draw donations to his work off the field.

When his football career entered its next chapter and he transferred to Auburn, McAllister brought his foundation with him and has already hosted two major summertime events. The first was the foundation’s second annual youth football camp on July 7 and then a back-to-school drive on July 20.

In recognition of his work with the foundation over the past year, McAllister was nominated for the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The team recognizes student-athletes who maintain good grades in the classroom while spending their free time giving back to their community in a variety of ways.

McAllister is one of a few nominees that started his own non-profit organization, something that would not have been possible without the implementation of NIL.

“I knew I had the mental capacity to do it. I knew I had a passion for it. I knew I had the heart for it. I just didn’t monetarily have the ability to do it until more recently,” McAllister said. “Because of NIL, I was able to spark the launch of our foundation and be able to host these events and raise money to continue to build.”

With football season coming up, it will be a busy fall for McAlister and his foundation. After two successful events in July, plans are in place for hosting an event around Christmas time to ease the burden of Christmas shopping on families. The foundation’s website also has a Thanksgiving dinner event scheduled for November.

“He came in, nobody knew him, and he made a name for himself. He’s out here helping the community, he’s helping give back to somewhere he’s not even from,” Kaufman said. “Just a great person to be around, just great person to have in your group, that’s somebody that knows what will make you better because he always wants the best for himself and you.”

See Auburn football's Elijah McAllister interact with kids at his Back to School Drive