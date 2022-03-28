Auburn students react to pro-life group's graphic display on Haley Concourse

Auburn University students making their way to class Monday were unprepared for the images they were about to see.

The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform, partnering with Students for Life on Auburn University’s campus, had set up a pro-life gallery on Haley Concourse featuring graphic images of aborted fetuses on billboard-like signs. It was titled “The Genocide Awareness Project.”

“There’s all the blood and gore,” said Perri Troup, a freshman in chemical engineering.

According to its website, the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform has been conducting this project on college campuses throughout the U.S. and Canada since 1998.

“We’re trying to speak out against our society as a whole and our tolerance of decapitating and dismembering tiny human beings,” said Lincoln Brandenburg, director of staff development for the organization’s southeast region.

Many students questioned the effectiveness of this approach.

“You’re here to shock people; this is not educational,” said one student.

“You are not spreading anything except hate,” said another.

Sam Hass, secretary of Students for Life, said the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform reached out to his group and asked to share their views on Auburn’s campus.

“We were aware of it,” Hass said of the organization’s use of graphic images. “...The exact layout of it, we weren’t privy to at the time.”

The message centered around comparing abortion to genocide.

“Abortion kills 1.2 million humans every year in the U.S.,” stated one pamphlet being distributed at the site. “If not genocide, what else would we call it?”

Some markers were placed on the walkway leading up to the display, warning of genocide photos ahead.

“Our point here with this and using the graphic pictures is to show the humanity of the victims of abortions and the inhumanity of the act of abortion,” Brandenburg said.

Students debated organization members on the issue as well as their approach.

“This is not how you do it,” one student said. “I’m not hearing what you’re saying, I’m just angry. All you’re doing is antagonizing people.”

Some of the signs also included the organization’s views on how abortion suppresses the Black vote and compared abortion doctors to “death camp exterminators.” One sign questioned transgendered athletes being allowed to compete.

Hass, the Students for Life member, also questioned the effectiveness of the center’s approach.

“I tend to think that a softer, more loving approach can be more effective in winning people over to the pro-life cause because it is a message of love at heart,” Hass said.

Some students were reaching out to Student Activities on Monday afternoon to share their concerns.

“I honestly think it was very inappropriate. I think it’s honestly unacceptable,” said Jada Neal, a sophomore chemical engineering student. “There are other places for this and our campus was not one of those.”

The project was on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the organization plans to set it up again on Tuesday.