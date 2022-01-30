Auburn takeout and delivery company becomes one of the first in Alabama to offer alcohol delivery service

“I really enjoyed the community feel and the school spirit that Auburn provided,” Evola said. “I loved the environment and the community aspect. Everybody comes together around Auburn and everybody loves it. So, I instantly just felt connected to the area.”

Evola graduated from Auburn in 2017 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration with a focus on entrepreneurship and family business.

While attending the university he also worked as a manager for the Auburn basketball team for two years.

Around that time, he decided to start FetchMe based on the idea that originated from his teenage years, and created the company as a way to support local restaurants, package stores and their customers to order food online.

Evola said he received a call one day from a customer who wanted to express her thanks for the delivery service.