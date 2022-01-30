Auburn takeout and delivery company becomes one of the first in Alabama to offer alcohol delivery service

The Auburn-based takeout and delivery company called FetchMe, founded by Auburn University alumnus Harrison Evola, has launched one of Alabama’s first locally owned alcohol delivery online platforms.
The platform will work with local package stores, breweries, distilleries and wineries to deliver alcohol to customers.
Auburn and Opelika residents will have access to one-hour delivery of beer, spirits and wine from local businesses.
Alabama lawmakers in 2021 passed a bill allowing alcohol delivery in limited quantities.
Evola, the 26-year-old president and CEO of FetchMe, decided to create the online ordering, delivery and marketing company five years ago in Auburn based on an idea he had while growing up.
“I had always experienced little things here and there where I would need something, but I didn’t have a car because I was too young,” he said. “I would be pouring a bowl of cereal and realize I didn’t have any milk and I couldn’t drive anywhere.”
Evola said he also remembers looking for other food services that offered delivery besides pizza, but he didn’t have any other options at that time.
Evola is originally from Virginia but when he came to Auburn University for college he said he fell in love with it and decided to stay and start his business here.
“I really enjoyed the community feel and the school spirit that Auburn provided,” Evola said. “I loved the environment and the community aspect. Everybody comes together around Auburn and everybody loves it. So, I instantly just felt connected to the area.”
Evola graduated from Auburn in 2017 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration with a focus on entrepreneurship and family business.
While attending the university he also worked as a manager for the Auburn basketball team for two years.
Around that time, he decided to start FetchMe based on the idea that originated from his teenage years, and created the company as a way to support local restaurants, package stores and their customers to order food online.
Evola said he received a call one day from a customer who wanted to express her thanks for the delivery service.
“It turned out she was confined to her home and had no opportunity to get groceries delivered or miscellaneous items,” he said. “That was something that was really awesome to hear is that not only are we able to deliver something from Little Italy’s or Taziki’s or something along those lines, but we’re also able to help people who don’t have any other option.”
When COVID-19 first spread across the United States, Evola noticed that many restaurants had to shut their doors or tried curb-side pick up or their own delivery options.
This gave Evola the idea to incorporate marketing as one of FetchMe’s services to help restaurants and package stores with website development and their online ordering technology.
Now with the launch of FetchMeAlcohol, customers will be able to choose from a selection of alcohol and alcohol retailers on the platform and receive their order within one hour.
Evola said that the company decided to create the online marketplace for alcohol delivery after receiving several requests from local businesses and customers and after Alabama legalized the bill for alcohol delivery.
“A big benefit is we get to help people stay off the road,” Evola said.
The deliverers, called the FetchMe Fetchers, will deliver the order right to the customer’s door.
The release from the company said the deliverers will be “certified to safely and accurately deliver alcohol” and “will complete a training program approved by the Alabama ABC Board on topics like identifying underage individuals, intoxicated persons and fake or altered identification.”
Customers must be at least 21 years old to order and to accept the alcohol delivery and will need to show an ID.
The service is available now on FetchMeAlcohol.com and has about 100 different items to choose from. Other food and package items are offered on FetchMeDelivery.com.
Looking forward, FetchMe plans to continue to expand the alcohol delivery service to include more products and more retailers in Alabama as well as to expand into Montgomery and neighboring cities.
“We’re thrilled to work with FetchMe as we bring alcohol delivery to Alabama,” Becky Sharp, owner of John Emerald Distillery Company, said in a release. “We’ve heard consistently from customers that they are looking for more convenience as they order from John Emerald Distillery Company.”
Zamil Ali, owner of Z&Z Tobacco & Spirits, said in a release: “Now whether they’re in the store and looking for FetchMe to bring their order home or ordering from their home for in-person gatherings, FetchMe can help our customers make the most of their time with one-hour delivery of the alcohol beverages.”