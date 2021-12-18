Auburn teacher-turned-woodworker switches from birdhouses to picture frames and art kits

After 19 years of teaching at Lee-Scott Academy, Scott Moody found a way to combine his love for learning with creativity and woodwork. That idea has a name, and that name is Chirpwood.

“I wanted to do something with wood. We started out with bird feeders and birdhouses, hence the name Chirpwood,” Moody said. “At the end of the day, that was very difficult to compete in. But everyone loved the name, so we kept it.”

Moody had no idea where the business venture would lead him; all he knew was that it was time to start a new adventure.

“It came time to figure out what my next step would be, and one of the things I loved most was taking something from my brain and making it a reality,” Moody said. “I spent one or two years really figuring out what I wanted to do. I knew I didn’t know what I was doing, and that didn’t really bother me. I wanted to give it a shot.”

While Moody doesn’t make birdhouses now, he transformed his woodworking business into homemade frames, art kits and so much more.

“We decided to do picture frames. I really enjoyed the creativity of it, and we saw we were totally different from the competition. We actually made our own molding,” he said.