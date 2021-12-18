Auburn teacher-turned-woodworker switches from birdhouses to picture frames and art kits

After 19 years of teaching at Lee-Scott Academy, Scott Moody found a way to combine his love for learning with creativity and woodwork. That idea has a name, and that name is Chirpwood.
“I wanted to do something with wood. We started out with bird feeders and birdhouses, hence the name Chirpwood,” Moody said. “At the end of the day, that was very difficult to compete in. But everyone loved the name, so we kept it.”
Moody had no idea where the business venture would lead him; all he knew was that it was time to start a new adventure.
“It came time to figure out what my next step would be, and one of the things I loved most was taking something from my brain and making it a reality,” Moody said. “I spent one or two years really figuring out what I wanted to do. I knew I didn’t know what I was doing, and that didn’t really bother me. I wanted to give it a shot.”
While Moody doesn’t make birdhouses now, he transformed his woodworking business into homemade frames, art kits and so much more.
“We decided to do picture frames. I really enjoyed the creativity of it, and we saw we were totally different from the competition. We actually made our own molding,” he said.
He currently sells his oak and pine TwoStick frames that are handcrafted in his shop. The frame can be any size between 8 inches and 50 inches, and pricing starts at $15.99.
“Everyone makes picture frames, but not everyone makes these,” Moody said.
The TwoStick is exactly what it sounds like: two pieces of wood to hold the top and bottom of a print, which looks very similar to magnetic frames.
Traditional, pine-wooden frames are also for sale and come in different styles. Pricing starts at $36.99.
Right before COVID-19 hit, Moody started experimenting with his own take on paint by numbers which he calls “Paint By Shadows.” Instead of numbering a canvas, he wanted to give the artist freedom.
“I started looking into the dynamics and logistics of paint by numbers. We had licensed art that we were selling anyway as posters,” he said. “I took some licensed art we had, and I painted it in grayscale. I tweaked the intensities, and tried to paint on top of it. It worked beautifully.”
Right now, this is one of his top-selling products. He says Paint By Shadows is “everything a paint by numbers is, and everything a paint by number isn’t.”
Moody wanted his art kit to be a way of learning acrylic-style painting. So, a color guide is provided, but he also has tutorial videos created by art teacher Jen Funnell. These videos help beginners grasp basic acrylic painting skills such as shading, tints and blending.
“We’re on track to sell about 10,000 this year, and we’re in several Christmas catalogs right now. It’s definitely making us busy,” he said.
All videos can be found on www.chirpwood.com or Chirpwood and Funnell’s YouTube channels.
The woodworker has also dabbled in mapmaking, and it’s one of his favorite hobbies so far.
“I can create a map of anywhere on the planet, and that’s just crazy to me,” Moody said. “My entire family likes maps; my son and wife are huge geography folks. My son has the claim to fame of having won the state geography bee two years running.”
Currently, he has maps of almost every SEC team school —i ncluding Auburn, of course. He also branched out and has maps of cities all across the South and East Coast.
Pricing starts at $24.99 for 13-by-19-sized maps.
When Moody started Chirpwood, he envisioned donating a portion of his profits and time to Bridge2Rwanda.
“The idea of Bridge2Rwanda was to give the most gifted and talented students in Rwanda, East Africa, a gap year to compete for scholarship opportunities in the United States,” Moody said. “I personally spend about a month teaching in Rwanda, and I’ve done this for six years and been 13 times.”
Each time Moody travels to Africa, he teaches an SAT preparation course, does devotions and develops relationships.
“The class I just got through this past August has students at almost every Ivy League school. It’s been an amazing success that I’m just a tiny part of,” he said. “I’ve met some incredible people. I just have story after story about the young people there and how hungry they are for learning.”
In the beginning of Moody’s woodworking journey, he had many sleepless, chaotic nights.
“Oh Lord, in the beginning it was just me. I remember coming upstairs to spend Christmas with my family and then running downstairs to spray-paint picture frames,” Moody said with a laugh. “They were wondering why there were fumes coming from the basement.”
Now, Moody has a small team to help him realize his creative vision, and he’s very grateful for them.
“We transitioned to my team running the show and me being the idea guy. It’s been a great blessing. Everyone is super close,” he said.
Currently, Auburn residents can find Chirpwood merchandise at J&M Bookstore and Maker and Merchant. All items also are for sale on www.chirpwood.com and can be found in the following catalogs: Uncommon Goods, The Grommet, Timberdoodle, Dorm Décor, Old Try and many others.