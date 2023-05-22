The botanic garden facility at Auburn University will host the North American Open Master’s, a three-day professional tree climbing competition that kicks off on Friday.

The public is welcome to visit the Donald E. Davis Arboretum at 181 Garden Drive on Thursday for a day of demonstrations and educational workshops.

Starting Friday, participating professionals will spend three days competing in five events: the open ascent, the aerial rescue, the throw line event and two master’s challenges. The five best competitors will compete in the master’s challenge on Sunday to decide the winner.

Morgan Pendergrass, the director of Donald E. Davis Arboretum, said she’s very excited to host the event. It’s a first for AU. The public is encouraged to come watch the professionals.

“It is super exciting and something fun and different for this area that the community and folks can come and engage with and see,” Pendergrass said.

Chris Coates, the founder of NAOM, has been climbing trees since he was a teenager and joining competitions for 17 years. He’s now a 39-year-old arborist and the owner of Maryland’s Advanced Arboriculture. He has operated NAOM for about seven years.

While the International Society of Arboriculture hosts tree climbing competitions for tradesmen in the industry, Coates said he wanted to compete outside of the chapters within the ISA. He established NAOM, so he could compete anywhere he wanted. He had a vision to make tree competitions more “climber centric” and less about the industry.

“I always had this vision of taking tree climbing comps and making them fit more into the vibe that I wanted,” he said. “We have plenty of rules. Basically the short of it is this: We are a community that’s grown out of those industry events.”

Coates goal for NAOM is to become the best tree climbing competition in the world for those who love the sport. Currently, NAOM holds competitions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and has about 300 people compete throughout the year.

About 40 climbers will be competing in Auburn this weekend. That includes two climbers from Quebec, 10 from Auburn and others from Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, Connecticut and Oregon.

The competitors range in age from 25 to 55 and all had to meet the prerequisites to enter.

“Everyone that’s coming to the event, they’re all tree workers. They’re arborists and they might own a small business pruning and removing trees,” Coates said. “These kinds of events are great for camaraderie for people to get together and build community and for people to display their skills.”

Coates said one of the Auburn tree climbers helped him connect with the Davis Arboretum to host the competition. Several days before the competition, Coates and volunteers began selecting the trees, pruning the trees, mitigating any hazards for pedestrians, prepping the trees and hanging bells in them. The bells show the climbers where they need to go in the tree.

Each climber will wear a hard hat, eye protection and harness as they utilize the tree and a rope to ascend the tree as well as walk out on limbs.

They will be timed and judged on skill and poise. The judges are experienced workers who have been in the business for years and have an understanding of the task. The judges also do a dry run by climbing the trees the competitors will. That way they have a better understanding on how to score them.

Coates said they’re looking to do more than showcase their efforts.

“We want to show people just how cool it is and how beautiful of an art form competitive tree climbing can be. This has become not just a pastime, but also a way of life for people who do it,” he said.

On Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be free demonstrations for the public to attend and learn how harnesses work, how to throw a line and about research and programs.

Auburn University Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources professor Georgious Arseniou will share his research, which involves scanning trees to build a 3D image to pinpoint weaknesses in a tree.

The Auburn Raptor Center will also give a presentation about their program Climbing for Raptor Conservation. Pendergrass said the Raptor Center is looking for volunteers and tree climbers to help with this initiative that involves building artificial nests for birds of prey that have fallen from their nest.

On Friday, the preliminary events will begin around 12:30 p.m. There will be a nighttime open assent at 7:30 p.m. with fog machines, lights and music. On Saturday and Sunday, the competitions will begin around 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

The arboretum is a 13 ½ acre botanical garden with a collection of native Alabama plants. It’s celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Pendergrass said the arboretum is the smallest garden amongst SEC schools, is the oldest garden amongst SEC schools and is only one of three gardens amongst SEC schools that’s located on a university main campus.

“We’re here for education, outreach, research and then just the enjoyment of the outdoors to be a respite into nature in the middle of town,” Pendergrass said.

She is looking forward to the tree climbing competition and will be exploring the possibilities of hosting more every few years.

“I hope it brings a revived excitement for trees in town,” she said.