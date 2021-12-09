Auburn UMC serves up double dose of holiday music on Sunday: sacred in the morning and pop in the evening

Gary Karenbeek, the director of music ministries at Auburn United Methodist Church, is excited to bring back the AUMC 21st annual Christmas Festival after having to cancel last year's production.

“It has been such a joy this year, especially after last year being so quiet,” Klarenbeek said. “To have the group completely back together again is like a big family reunion. It’s a long process, but boy, it’s fun to be back.”

This year the festival will be on Sunday with a worship service of music at 11 a.m. and a symphonic pop concert at 6:30 p.m.

The festival will include more than 100 singers, a 40-piece professional orchestra, a professional lighting system, as well as the world premiere of Mary McDonald’s Christmas work, "Festival of Christmas."

“It’s really an incredible feast for the ears and the eyes,” Klarenbeek said. “It’s one of the largest productions in Lee County at Christmas time. It’s a whole level of choral music that people hardly ever get to hear with full orchestra.”

Klarenbeek said the morning service is more traditional and “sacred in nature,” similar to a lessons and carols service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}