Auburn UMC serves up double dose of holiday music on Sunday: sacred in the morning and pop in the evening

Gary Karenbeek, the director of music ministries at Auburn United Methodist Church, is excited to bring back the AUMC 21st annual Christmas Festival after having to cancel last year's production.
“It has been such a joy this year, especially after last year being so quiet,” Klarenbeek said. “To have the group completely back together again is like a big family reunion. It’s a long process, but boy, it’s fun to be back.”
This year the festival will be on Sunday with a worship service of music at 11 a.m. and a symphonic pop concert at 6:30 p.m.
The festival will include more than 100 singers, a 40-piece professional orchestra, a professional lighting system, as well as the world premiere of Mary McDonald’s Christmas work, "Festival of Christmas."
“It’s really an incredible feast for the ears and the eyes,” Klarenbeek said. “It’s one of the largest productions in Lee County at Christmas time. It’s a whole level of choral music that people hardly ever get to hear with full orchestra.”
Klarenbeek said the morning service is more traditional and “sacred in nature,” similar to a lessons and carols service.
“The sermon is the music at the 11 service,” he said. “It’s interspersed with brief narrations from Scripture.”
The evening service at 6:30 p.m. is a high energy symphonic pop concert that will feature popular music from the “Home Alone” film and hit holiday songs like "Jingle Bells." Klarenbeek said the evening concert is more “eclectic.”
Klarenbeek started this two-part Christmas festival when he came to AUMC as the music director 21 years ago.
“We wanted to do something special and totally unique in the area, and the idea of the Christmas festival took off,” he said.
He decided to have two different services to cater to different age groups and to allow people who attend other churches to visit AUMC during the evening.
These two services provide the opportunity to cover sacred songs and pop songs.
“People leave feeling the awe and wonder of Christmas,” Klarenbeek said. “The music runs the full gamut from the very serious to the jolly. It really touches all of the emotional highlights you experience at Christmas time.”
Childcare will be provided at both services, no tickets are required and a love offering will be taken.