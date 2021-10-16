Auburn undergraduates start pet sitting service

“I posted it in Facebook groups on (Oct. 11), and it spread like wild fire,” Ross said.

I had like 20 to 30 people message me; it was non-stop the entire day—even in the middle of my classes I’d see notifications popping up.”

AU Pet Crew works on a first-come-first-served basis. The team offers pet sitting, bathing, pet care and walking, and they are working on adding homemade pet treats.

Prices start at $10 for nail trims and $15 for baths, and pet-sitting prices are negotiated depending on each client’s situation.

“We’re just client driven, and we want to be able to work with as many people as we can,” Ross said. “People who are struggling financially a little bit more, we want to work with them on the price as well.”

From horses to chinchillas, the team is open to taking on any animal.

“Our passion is animals, and we want to do everything we can to help the owners,” Birch said. “We want to keep the bond between the owners and pets alive.”

Before pet sitting or dog walking, AU Pet Crew will do a short meet and greet to get to know the client and their furry friend.