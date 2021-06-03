Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to replace stolen banner declaring “Love is love” and “Black lives matter”

Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is replacing the congregation’s stolen banner declaring “Love is love,” “Black lives matter” and “Climate change is real” on June 13.
"It's really important for us to be a place in Auburn where people can find welcome," Rev. Chris Rothbauer, the congregation’s lead minister, said in a phone interview. "We want to be a presence in the community that affirms and reaffirms and lets people know they're loved just the way they are."
Located near downtown Auburn on Thatch Avenue, the original sign was stolen from the sanctuary’s grounds on Saturday, Jan. 9. Rothbauer initially believed the sign was removed for cleaning but after contacting congregation members and finding cut zip ties, Rothbauer told the Opelika-Auburn News in January he knew it was stolen.
The original sign stated, “In this congregation, we believe: Love is love; Black lives matter; climate change is real; no human being is illegal; all genders are whole, holy & good; and women have agency over their bodies.”
The congregation put the sign up in January 2019 as a witness to the values of Unitarian Universalism, Rothbauer says.
The congregation purchased an identical sign and a duplicate "just in case" in March, which will be dedicated and posted on Sunday, June 13, now that new motion-detected cameras and security measures have been put in place, Rothbauer says.
The congregation raised money for the new signage and security equipment, selling yard sign versions of the social justice banner, Rothbauer says, which totaled around $300 raised.
The banner rededication will be livestreamed during the June 13 service at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom at https://uuma.zoom.us/my/revchris.
Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship was founded in 1961 as a liberal religious congregation in Lee County. Unitarian Universalism is an offshoot of Protestant Christianity, Rothbauer says, but their members come from different religious backgrounds and have different life experiences, and are united by their desire to build a world where all people are valued for who they are.