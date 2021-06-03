Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to replace stolen banner declaring “Love is love” and “Black lives matter”

Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is replacing the congregation’s stolen banner declaring “Love is love,” “Black lives matter” and “Climate change is real” on June 13.

"It's really important for us to be a place in Auburn where people can find welcome," Rev. Chris Rothbauer, the congregation’s lead minister, said in a phone interview. "We want to be a presence in the community that affirms and reaffirms and lets people know they're loved just the way they are."

Located near downtown Auburn on Thatch Avenue, the original sign was stolen from the sanctuary’s grounds on Saturday, Jan. 9. Rothbauer initially believed the sign was removed for cleaning but after contacting congregation members and finding cut zip ties, Rothbauer told the Opelika-Auburn News in January he knew it was stolen.

The original sign stated, “In this congregation, we believe: Love is love; Black lives matter; climate change is real; no human being is illegal; all genders are whole, holy & good; and women have agency over their bodies.”

