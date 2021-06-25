Auburn United Methodist Church to host 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular on Sunday

Auburn United Methodist Church invites the community to celebrate Independence Day early with the 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Concert on Sunday.
The performance, featuring the church’s Festival Choir and a full professional orchestra, will take place in Auburn United Methodist Church’s sanctuary located at 137 South Gay Street near downtown Auburn.
The two-hour event is free to the public and begins at 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to park in the church’s main parking lot.
