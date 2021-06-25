 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn United Methodist Church to host 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular on Sunday
0 Comments
top story

Auburn United Methodist Church to host 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn United Methodist Church prepares for Easter Sunday services (copy)

Auburn United Methodist Church's sanctuary is shown in this April 2 file photo of a Maundy Thursday service in Auburn, Ala.

 Thomas Lester,

Auburn United Methodist Church invites the community to celebrate Independence Day early with the 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Concert on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The performance, featuring the church’s Festival Choir and a full professional orchestra, will take place in Auburn United Methodist Church’s sanctuary located at 137 South Gay Street near downtown Auburn.

The two-hour event is free to the public and begins at 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to park in the church’s main parking lot.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert