Auburn University adds outdoor campus to mask requirements

Face coverings are now required to be worn at all times indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus.
The university sent an email Tuesday to students, faculty and staff stating that the policy will take effect Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice.
The only exceptions to not wearing a face covering are in designated areas or for approved medical reasons, the email states.
Auburn University began classes on Monday and face coverings were required to be worn inside all campus buildings.
This was just announced by @AuburnU. Outdoors? I'm hoping they will let common sense rule where physical distance is not an issue. pic.twitter.com/9r6lbAY4r6— John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) August 18, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.