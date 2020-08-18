You are the owner of this article.
Auburn University adds outdoor campus to mask requirements
Auburn University first day of class 2020

Students walk on Auburn's campus on Monday. Auburn University students returned to campus Monday for the first day of class. Facemasks are required in all campus buildings. The university is also putting several other health precautions and recommendations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings are now required to be worn at all times indoors and outdoors on Auburn University’s campus.

The university sent an email Tuesday to students, faculty and staff stating that the policy will take effect Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice.

The only exceptions to not wearing a face covering are in designated areas or for approved medical reasons, the email states.

Auburn University began classes on Monday and face coverings were required to be worn inside all campus buildings.

