Auburn University alum Kelly Hutchinson reflects on year as Miss Alabama USA

Kelly Hutchinson has always had a passion for performing.
A competitive dancer for 12 years, Hutchinson, of Auburn, trained each day after school and spent her weekends competing with her dance studio, a time that inspired her to learn more about pageantry.
“I was looking for an outlet to be able to dance,” said Hutchinson, 23, in a phone interview. “I wasn’t confident in my speaking abilities, my ability to be myself or perform a dance on stage before. Now, I’m grateful that dance led me to pageantry because it really changed my course of what I wanted to do and what I knew I was capable of.”
Hutchinson, Miss Opelika-Auburn, was crowned Miss Alabama USA in October of 2019, and was awarded fourth-runner up in the national Miss USA competition on Nov. 5, 2020.
A new Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA will be crowned on Sunday at the Hotel at Auburn University, with 26 contestants vying for Miss Alabama USA 2021 and 41 contestants vying for the teen title.
The pageant will be held in the hotel’s grand ballroom Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased through the Miss Alabama USA website at missalabamausa.com, and the pageant will be broadcast live on pageantslive,com
Originally from Kennesaw, Ga., Hutchinson knew she wanted to attend Auburn University when her older brother Jimmy was recruited to punt for the university’s football team. She later attended Auburn, fulfilling a long-time dream of dancing at the collegiate level with the Tiger Paws, the university’s dance team.
Hutchinson says Auburn was the best environment for her to grow as a person and provided her opportunities to develop as a leader, including serving within Auburn Panhellenic and Auburn Athletics as well as holding the Miss Opelika-Auburn title.
“I don’t know what it is about Auburn or about the community, but something about being a student at Auburn University just really makes you want to dive into every possible opportunity to join organizations and to be a leader,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think that’s true of every college – I’ll talk to friends and I’ll say, ‘Wait, you mean you don’t have four interviews for campus organizations today?’”
While preparing for Miss Alabama, Hutchinson was studying for the Law School Admissions Test. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA in October of 2019 in Auburn just months before graduating college. Looking back, she says the time was a “whirlwind,” but she wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I thought I was so ahead of the curve with perfect timing,” Hutchinson said, laughing. “I thought I would finish school and have January through July — Miss USA is usually held in the summer — to devote to the state with all these appearances and preparation from the competition.”
Despite the pandemic, Hutchinson did support the state — virtually. She says one of her favorite events prior to the pandemic was the local Best Buddies Friendship Walk event.
Hutchinson used her time as Miss Alabama USA to support the American Cancer Society, a passion founded when her father was diagnosed with larynx cancer when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away in 2013, and she says she “hopes one day no child will lose a parent to this horrible disease.”
“I turned my initial confusion into compassion and anger into action for a cure,” Hutchinson said.
In October, Hutchinson found herself placing fourth runner-up in the national Miss USA competition, a position that she says was the “icing on the cake.”
“I don’t think it ever truly sunk in that I was going to Miss USA or that I was Miss Alabama, because it was something I wanted so badly,” Hutchinson said.
“I'm not sure it has sunken in.”
Hutchinson is now excited to pass the title to someone else, and says she is savoring all the little moments before this weekend.
“I’m proud of my year, and I’m proud that this was something I was able to accomplish,” Hutchinson said. “I’m excited to see who will be next.”
Hutchinson will assist Saturday and Sunday’s Miss Alabama USA and the teen pageant hosted at the Hotel at Auburn University. She encourages the contestants to focus on individual improvement.
“The reality of the competition of a pageant is only one woman will walk away with the crown,” Hutchinson said. “That shouldn’t be your main goal — your main goal should be to better yourself through the process.”
Hutchinson competed twice at Miss Alabama USA before being crowned the state titleholder. She says if she had allowed those results to discourage her, she would not be where she is today.
“Every experience, you learn and then you come back better the next time,” Hutchinson said.
Now a first year law school at George Washington Law in Washington, D.C., Hutchinson says she will salute the end of her reign by hitting the books.
“I started school this week, so I’ll be celebrating by getting ready for next Monday’s classes,” Hutchinson said, laughing. “That’s been the whole reality of my entire year — it’s been a juggling act, and making it work.”
No stranger to task management, Hutchinson competed on a national stage while at the same time learning contracts and real property.
“I was living through a global pandemic, taking my first year of law school classes online while preparing for Miss USA,” Hutchinson said.
“I told my mom, ‘My grandkids are never going to forget this story.’”