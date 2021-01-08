Auburn University alum Kelly Hutchinson reflects on year as Miss Alabama USA

Hutchinson says Auburn was the best environment for her to grow as a person and provided her opportunities to develop as a leader, including serving within Auburn Panhellenic and Auburn Athletics as well as holding the Miss Opelika-Auburn title.

“I don’t know what it is about Auburn or about the community, but something about being a student at Auburn University just really makes you want to dive into every possible opportunity to join organizations and to be a leader,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think that’s true of every college – I’ll talk to friends and I’ll say, ‘Wait, you mean you don’t have four interviews for campus organizations today?’”

While preparing for Miss Alabama, Hutchinson was studying for the Law School Admissions Test. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA in October of 2019 in Auburn just months before graduating college. Looking back, she says the time was a “whirlwind,” but she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I thought I was so ahead of the curve with perfect timing,” Hutchinson said, laughing. “I thought I would finish school and have January through July — Miss USA is usually held in the summer — to devote to the state with all these appearances and preparation from the competition.”