Auburn University and 10 Alabama community college campuses receive bomb threats Wednesday

Auburn University was the largest of nearly a dozen campuses in Alabama to receive a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon. The other 10 schools receiving threats were community colleges.

Auburn Campus Safety sent out an alert around noon on Wednesday about a bomb threat and evacuated the nursing building on campus. Individuals were told to “stay clear of the area until given all clear.”

The Auburn Police Department responded to the scene and investigated the situation and the threat.

Around 12:30 p.m., Auburn Campus Safety sent the all clear stating that the “emergency has been resolved,” police had cleared the nursing building and “it is safe to resume normal activity.”

Besides Auburn University, several other colleges across the state of Alabama sent out alerts of bomb threats Wednesday in the late morning or early afternoon and told students and faculty members to evacuate campus buildings.

These included Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Lurleen B Wallace Community College in Andalusia and Opp, Wallace Community College in Dothan, Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery and Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, according to each college's respective social media account.

WALA Fox 10 also reported that the University of South Alabama evacuated its Health Sciences building after a bomb threat, and WAFF 48 reported that the University of Alabama in Huntsville evacuated three buildings, including its nursing building, humanities building and library.

The Alabama Community College System released the following statement to media concerning the bomb threats:

“Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions. While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have - per protocol - been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.”

Auburn police said they responded to a call “reporting that an explosive device was located in an Auburn University building.”

After an intensive search, police verified that there was no explosive device or present danger. About 30 minutes after the bomb threat was reported, the community was notified by police that the emergency was resolved.

“Although the threat was false, an investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute the source of the call,” the police report said. “Per Alabama state law, threats of this nature are felony criminal offenses. Local law enforcement agencies typically work closely with federal law enforcement using all available resources to arrest suspects associated with this type of offense.”

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the APD at 334-501-3141 or the Police Tip Line at 334-246-1391.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also released a statement about the recent bomb threats.

“ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Fusion Center, in-conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” the release said. “All collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. No further details are available at this time.”