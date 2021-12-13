Auburn University boasts record 40,000 applicants for next fall

Auburn University is a hot campus for the next cohort of college students.

After the university reported record freshman enrollment this fall semester, it’s now received about 40,000 applications for the fall 2022 semester, the largest number of applicants in its 165-year history.

Joffery Gaymon, the university’s vice president for enrollment, said in a release Friday the institution has ramped up efforts to bring in students from underserved areas in recent years.

“It is exciting to see that many students continue to demonstrate a strong interest in joining the Auburn family,” Gaymon said in the release.

Auburn said the record is a 68.5% increase from fall 2021 application and a 155% increase from those in fall 2020, indicating an exponential increase in interested students. The university said it saw a 76% increase of in-state students and a 100% increase of students “with a diverse background,” with students from all 50 states among the 40,000 number.

“With Auburn being the top choice for Alabama students and a land-grant institution, we understand and embrace our responsibility to serve the citizens of the state of Alabama,” Gaymon said per the release.