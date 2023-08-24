More than three weeks after Auburn University closed Cambridge Hall for the academic year, parents of Auburn students continue to express their concerns about the situation and call for more transparency.

The university sent an email to students on Aug. 1 telling them the move-in to Cambridge Hall would be delayed due to water intrusion issues that needed repairs. Seven days later, Auburn Housing announced that they have decided to close the dormitory for the 2023-2024 academic year due to “moisture concerns,” leaving 305 undergraduate students to search for housing.

AU cited storm damage from recent heavy rains as the core issue and offered hotel accommodations through the end of August.

“I think the transparency and the communication on this has been one of the biggest issues,” said JoAnna Harman, the mother of AU student Jordan Owen. “For me, not knowing until the very last minute. Then also along the way, they’ve never actually said what the issue really is.”

Harman was ready for her daughter to move in to Cambridge Residence Hall on July 31 as scheduled, a day before band camp. However, plans changed later that night before when Owen got a phone call from the university.

“That phone call came around six or 7pm in the evening. We already had everything packed and were fixing and put it in the car,” Harman said. “They said at the time, ‘Come on down. We’ll put your stuff in a pod. We’re gonna put you in a hotel, but we don’t know where. But we’ll take care of and the repairs will be done in seven days. You’ll be able to move in by Sunday.’”

Owen moved into the Hotel at Auburn University. She did not wait around to receive updates on Cambridge’s status, especially after she came home one evening and found a random roommate had moved into her two-bed room unit that afternoon.

With her daughter needing to focus on band camp and Auburn announcing that the dorm repairs would take longer, JoAnna Harman scrambled to make the best of the situation and opted out of living in Cambridge to find a more permanent situation in an apartment.

Harman found a spot at the French Quarter apartments where Owen with her original roommate, but the problems continued as cost set in with furnishing an empty apartment versus a furnished Cambridge two-bedroom dorm.

“We literally unboxed all my daughter’s stuff and pulled out everything that was dorm specific that could not be reused. If we can return it, return it. If not, it went on Facebook marketplace. We were trying to recoup some of that money,” Harman said. “

Harman immediately went looking for a new place when the news first broke of Cambridge’s repairs. Tonya Redwine thought it’d be best for her daughter to stick with the dormitory.

“After the first day[August 1], my husband and I talk and we’re like, ‘Well, they’re gonna take care of them,’” Redwine said. “Just plan to move in the hotel and take a smaller amount of clothes. Then we’ll just come back and move everything else in after the fact.”

Tonya’s daughter Madison was set to room with her friend from high school Brooke Satterfield. Neither one had scheduled an earlier move-in, so they both stayed at home while the repairs continued. They were scheduled to move in on Aug. 9, but the email about the closure came on the 8th.

“We sat down around the 11-something and we started calling places. And we would call places and they had openings and then we’d look at the map and figure out where it was and call back to set up a viewing. Then it was gone,” Redwine said.

That Tuesday, Redwine and Susan Satterfield worked into the night to find a place for their daughters to stay the next day, one week before classes started. They all piled into their cars and made the journey to Auburn.

That day, they found Farmville Lakes Apartments where Madison and Brooke could room together with a move-in set for Aug. 13, with a 12-minute drive to campus. Redwine considers herself lucky that the family lived in Birmingham and could afford to make those trips back-and-forth to Auburn, while other parents were trying to grapple with the situation several states away.

“They dropped their kids at the hotel and they were going back when they got the notification that their kids didn’t have a place and so they were having to try to do all this by phone or the kids had to do it,” Redwine said. “So now they’re trying to figure out about shipping cars and getting cars to their kids.”

Redwine felt the university could have done more in terms of informing the parents as it happened, primarily so that there was not a scramble for apartments within days of classes starting for the largest freshmen class in Auburn University history. Auburn offered them hotel accommodations through the end of August.

“I just think that there’s probably more they could have done. I mean, if they had told us three weeks ago,” Redwine said. “Because they really just kind of said, ‘Okay, we’re closing. Good luck. Find housing.’”

For Harman, she and several other parents are still looking for transparency in the form of an explanation. None of the parents know the extent of the moisture concerns that were found, just that the summer rainstorms exacerbated the problems Auburn was already addressing.

Auburn University’s Board of Trustees will be meeting on Friday. There are proposals on the docket to increase the cost of each residence hall. The Hill, Quad, Village, 191 College, 160 Ross and South Donahue dormitories are on the schedule, but Cambridge is absent from the meeting’s materials.