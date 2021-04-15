Auburn University campus COVID-19 infections remain low

Auburn University’s infection rate has remained under five percent, but the campus is still a ways from herd immunity.
“I’m not saying we’re at herd immunity, we are at about 50 percent,” Dr. Fred Kam, the director of the university’s medical clinic, told the university’s trustees Thursday afternoon.
Kam said the campus would need to reach 70 percent to attain true herd immunity. He assured the trustees that the university’s vaccination campaign is progressing, but urged them, and everyone else, to stay vigilant.
“We are going to have to live with this disease. …We cannot be safe, we can only be safer,” Kam said.
Local, state numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a more representative increase of 421 cases statewide Thursday.
Lee County reported 15 new cases. Macon County had five new cases, Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported six new cases and Tallapoosa reported two new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,780 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,742 confirmed, 1,771 probable, 3,513 combined
Lee County – 8,701 confirmed, 6,866 probable, 15,567 combined
Macon County – 1,225 confirmed, 330 probable, 1,555 combined
Russell County – 3,227 confirmed, 1,066 probable, 4,293 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,774 confirmed, 1,130 probable, 3,904 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 26, 0
Lee County — 153, 0
Macon County — 21, 0
Russell County — 49, 1
Tallapoosa County — 58, 1
As of Thursday, there have been 10,736 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 146 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccine time slots available
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.
To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.