Auburn University campus COVID-19 infections remain low

Auburn University’s infection rate has remained under five percent, but the campus is still a ways from herd immunity.

“I’m not saying we’re at herd immunity, we are at about 50 percent,” Dr. Fred Kam, the director of the university’s medical clinic, told the university’s trustees Thursday afternoon.

Kam said the campus would need to reach 70 percent to attain true herd immunity. He assured the trustees that the university’s vaccination campaign is progressing, but urged them, and everyone else, to stay vigilant.

“We are going to have to live with this disease. …We cannot be safe, we can only be safer,” Kam said.

Local, state numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a more representative increase of 421 cases statewide Thursday.

Lee County reported 15 new cases. Macon County had five new cases, Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported six new cases and Tallapoosa reported two new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,780 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.