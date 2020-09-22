Auburn University COVID-19 numbers on the decline

Kam hopes that the latest numbers will be just the beginning of a decline in COVID-19 cases among community members, but this week is the week he will or won’t see a spike in cases due to Labor Day weekend.

“This week it would be great if we have a week like the last couple of weeks, but this was the week that we said if there was going to be a spike related to Labor Day it was this week when it was going to happen,” he explained.

Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Testing

Auburn University tested 159 people through the sentinel testing program last week, the lowest total tested through the program since it began soon after Labor Day weekend. A total of 1,109 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.

Kam explained that sentinel testing gives campus leaders a good idea of whether or not the virus is spreading throughout the community. The program selects random members of the Auburn University community to be tested for COVID-19 each week, the university said.