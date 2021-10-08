Auburn University dual-enrollment program expanding to include students in Georgia

The Auburn First dual-enrollment program will be expanding its reach to provide access and affordability to more high school students.
The program has already been successful in recent years reaching nearly 160 high schools throughout Alabama by providing dual-enrollment options. Starting next fall, the program will be expanding to include students in Fulton County, Ga.
This program offers students who are interested in attending Auburn University or any other higher education institution the opportunity to gain experience by completing college-level coursework before stepping on campus.
Auburn First is designed to prepare students for college courses and give them valuable experience and confidence, as well as help decrease the time needed to complete a degree.
“We understand there may be a learning curve when high school students enroll in college courses, so we place great emphasis on providing meaningful, high-touch support,” said Alli Bracewell, student success coordinator for Auburn First. “Our team actively engages with students and families to ensure they have a positive experience and their needs are met.”
Students can be eligible for the online program starting in 10th grade but must have an unweighted cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students are allowed to complete up to 24 hours of Auburn credit before graduating high school.
“Dual enrollment is a proven approach to increase access to higher education,” Vice President for Enrollment Joffery Gaymon said. “We know that if students take dual enrollment, they are more likely to finish high school and continue college. Auburn First has proven to be a successful model in ensuring an Auburn education remains affordable and accessible to the best and brightest students.
“As we continue to advance and fulfill the university's land-grant mission, we are eager to see this program's positive impact on students for years to come.”
Students who complete the dual-enrollment program also increase their chance of being accepted to the university.
Students who earn at least six credit hours of approved Auburn coursework and maintain a 3.0 GPA in those college classes by Aug. 15 of their senior year qualify for automatic admission to the university.
According to Auburn University, during the 2020-21 academic year, 89 percent of the students who completed the admission requirements received automatic admission to Auburn.
Dual-enrollment courses are also designed to be affordable with courses costing about a third of the on-campus rate.
“We know that discussions about students’ college plans often begin before they are even in high school,” Auburn Provost Bill Hardgrave said. “Our goal with Auburn First is to give students an affordable option that allows them to access college-level coursework before they graduate from high school. The confidence they gain from these courses is critical to helping them realize their potential for success in college and, in many cases, allows them to gain early acceptance into Auburn.”
Alex’Ah Boone, a freshman chemical engineering major at Auburn, completed 11 Auburn First hours while attending Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School in Birmingham.
Bonne said the program gave him an advantage over his peers who did not attend Auburn First because he already knew what to expect for his freshman fall semester.
“It was an opportunity that I’ll never regret,” he said. “It prepared me for college by exposing me to the way assignments work at a university, both time-wise and content-wise. If Auburn is your dream school, it gives you the opportunity to get a head start on your academic career at the university.”
More than 200 students are currently enrolled in Auburn First and 57 students have joined the program this fall.