Auburn University dual-enrollment program expanding to include students in Georgia

“Dual enrollment is a proven approach to increase access to higher education,” Vice President for Enrollment Joffery Gaymon said. “We know that if students take dual enrollment, they are more likely to finish high school and continue college. Auburn First has proven to be a successful model in ensuring an Auburn education remains affordable and accessible to the best and brightest students.

“As we continue to advance and fulfill the university's land-grant mission, we are eager to see this program's positive impact on students for years to come.”

Students who complete the dual-enrollment program also increase their chance of being accepted to the university.

Students who earn at least six credit hours of approved Auburn coursework and maintain a 3.0 GPA in those college classes by Aug. 15 of their senior year qualify for automatic admission to the university.

According to Auburn University, during the 2020-21 academic year, 89 percent of the students who completed the admission requirements received automatic admission to Auburn.

Dual-enrollment courses are also designed to be affordable with courses costing about a third of the on-campus rate.