Auburn University expands its footprint in Birmingham with a new building downtown

Marking the 30-year anniversary of Auburn’s Urban Studio and its work in Birmingham, Auburn University will soon have a permanent space in the downtown Birmingham area.

Auburn University’s College of Architecture Design and Construction and Harbert College of Business will soon be moving into the Hood McPherson Building located on Fourth Avenue North.

This 44,000-square-foot building is currently dormant and will “undergo a comprehensive renovation to prepare it for Auburn’s planned growth in the City of Birmingham,” according to the release from Williams Blackstock Architects, an architecture firm in Birmingham.

“I would like to congratulate all of you on 30 years,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in the release. “But the work doesn’t stop now. And it won’t stop 30 years from now. Our mission of revitalization looms but we dance in parallel with the work you all do here. So, know that I feel that this city and this community will remain in good hands because of organizations like you.”

The Hood McPherson Building was previously a furniture gallery and warehouse, and the architects plan to modernize the space to accommodate events, offices and classrooms as well as reflect the university’s work with the city through the Auburn's Urban Studio.

“Urban Studio has had such a presence in Birmingham, but this will really put them into the urban fabric and give them a space of their own,” Auburn University Architect Mary Melissa Taddeo said in a release. “The focus is on expanding the footprint, and this is the first step in that direction.”

Auburn University’s Urban Studio is a teaching and outreach program of the College of Architecture Design and Construction and allows students to immerse themselves in the “laboratory” of downtown Birmingham, according to the university’s website.

The students participate in professional seminars and studio design projects that focus on community development and urban planning.

Several of the members of the Williams Blackstock team working on the project to restore the Hood McPherson Building were participants in the Urban Studio program who have continued their work in the city after graduating.

Auburn and the firm plan to restore the façade, including a new modern entrance inspired by the original building canopy, provide spaces for study and collaboration and feature flexible event spaces and galleries to support different functions and fundraising events, according to the release.

On the ground level, Auburn and Williams Blackstock also plan to set up a video wall, which will allow the facility to host Auburn watch parties.

“This is not only an educational facility but a place for the community and Auburn family to engage, collaborate and celebrate,” said Matt Foley, a principal at Williams Blackstock and an Auburn graduate, in the release.

“I expect it to be a place of experience and event that will be identifiably Auburn, a place that will generate memories and meaningful impact upon people’s lives."