Auburn University faculty punt on no confidence vote for Hardgrave

“I’m not implying we have done anything perfect, but we’re trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Gogue said. “We’ve made mistakes … but when we made those mistakes, we tried to correct them.”

Hardgrave used his time to defend himself. He said the vote flies in the face of the idea of shared governance of a campus, which administrators like Gogue have said give everyone a stake in decision making.

“I’m certainly very sad that we are here today, because of the topic,” said Hardgrave, who went on to say that “this very punitive action … is an attack against me personally and professionally.”

The provost went on to defend the administration’s push to increase in-person classes and start the current semester without testing returning students.

“Major decisions are never made in isolation and never by one person,” he said.

English Professor Sam Sommers took exception to Hardgrave’s comments in the meeting chat.

“One could argue that votes of no confidence are the last resort of shared governance,” Sommers wrote.