Auburn University finances weathering COVID-19 storm, say executives

Shomaker told Smith that athletics’ revenues are off by $62 million since the spring, due to the cancellation of spring sports and lack of ticket and other revenues for the current football season. She was quick to add that the athletic department has also found $11 million in savings over the same period — likely due to much less travel and related expenses.

Shomaker acknowledged the hotel isn’t generating any money for the university right now. Ithaka Hospitality Partners, which manages the property, has not sought any subsidies from the university since the coronavirus outbreak, nor does Shomaker expect them to do so.

Trustee B.T. Roberts noted that the hotel operation has not been cash cow for Auburn in recent years, once profits are split with the operator.

“That sounds pretty good to me…we’re not go finish in the red,” said Roberts.

Spring plans

Provost Bill Hardgrave told trustees that more classes will be taught in-person in the spring — about 72 percent — but students will be able to choose whether they take the classes online or in-person or a mix of both.