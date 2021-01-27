Auburn University football center up for vote next week

Auburn University may have its own football operations center very soon.
The university's Board of Trustees will vote on the $91.9 million plan when it gathers via Zoom next Friday for its quarterly meeting.
The 233,000-square-foot center will include a 138,100-square-foot operations building, a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields at the corner of Samford Avenue and Biggio Drive.
The center was designed jointly by the HOK Architects of Kansas City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery. The firms previously teamed up for Clemson University's football operations center. HOK has also worked on similar projects at Florida, Northwestern, Georgia and Ohio State.
Financing
The project will be financed by university bonds, and the debt will be serviced by Athletics Department revenues. The department has suffered over $60 million in losses since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
There is also a $21 million payout to Gus Malzahn to settle his contract after he was fired last month as the head football coach; however, university President Jay Gogue told the Opelika-Auburn News in December that Malzahn's settlement would be funded, at least in part, by the athletic department's AU Family fundraising arm.
Anticipation
Board chairman Wayne Smith reminded Dan King, associate vice president for facilities, during November's board meeting that the trustees have been anxious to get construction started. Smith and others have spoken publicly about the need for such a facility to help the Tigers’ training and recruiting efforts.
“I think we made it clear that you and your team needed to have a sense of urgency about this,” Smith told King during a committee meeting before the full board met.
King assured Smith then that the new center would be ready for construction bids by the Feb. 5 meeting.
The new center should be open by the summer of 2022, King said.