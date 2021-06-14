Auburn University grad wins Miss Alabama, heads for Miss America pageant

Lauren Bradford, a recent Auburn University graduate and former Miss Auburn University, is the 2021 Miss Alabama.

Bradford beat out a field of 39 competitors on June 12 to win the Miss Alabama crown at the historic Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. Bradford, who won the 2019 Miss Auburn University title as a freshman, represented Jefferson County in this year’s competition, which was held June 10-12.

The Gulf Shores native graduated from Auburn University in May 2021, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance in three years. She is currently obtaining a master's degree in finance at Vanderbilt University.

The newly crowned state titleholder took to social media over the weekend, thanking friends and family for the support throughout the competition.

“Alabama is my home," a post on her Facebook account reads. "It has forever impacted and molded me. I treasure immensely the opportunity to steward my gifts and time in order to give back to the people of Alabama for a year. I am excited to get to work, and to represent Alabama at Miss America."