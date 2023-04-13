The Auburn University Food Pantry has seen in recent months a staggering uptick in the number of students facing food insecurity.

In 2022, the pantry had just over 1,400 visits. So far in 2023, that number has jumped to around 1,000 visits per month from students. Due to the increase in activity, the pantry is now reaching out to the public for help.

Sarah Grace Kaschak, a coordinator for Auburn Cares who oversees the campus food pantry, said they are in need of food and toiletry donations, monetary donations and volunteers. Anyone from the public can donate their time or resources.

“We’ve grown exponentially and so we’re just really struggling to keep our shelves stocked,” Kaschak said. “We’re just really, really struggling to feed the amount of students that really need our services right now.”

The food pantry is essentially a small grocery store located in the Melton Student Center on Auburn’s campus. It’s a place where students struggling with food insecurity can get a variety of non-perishable foods, refrigerated and frozen items, as well as toiletries. The pantry is open four days a week.

The pantry typically receives bulk orders from local grocery stores each week, but it’s not enough for them to keep up with the need. A recent Monday delivery saw 62 students waiting in line Tuesday morning so they could get first choice on food and toiletries. Kaschak said they served over 190 students in the four hours the pantry was open that day.

Currently over 80 percent of the pantry’s users are graduate students living on a fixed income with a graduate stipend. Kaschak said their workload often doesn’t lend itself to finding an outside job to supplement their stipend, resulting in a tight income for many.

“The demand is so high that they come, and they wait in line for hours to shop,” Kaschak said. “They wait in line for an hour to checkout solely. Because they know that if they don’t get there first, then by a couple days later —if they wait — we may be out of some of the items that they want.”

The annual SEC Food Fight Event, which raises funds and items for SEC school food pantries, has generated $30,000 for Auburn in the last two years. The food pantry spends that amount on groceries each month alone.

The Auburn Food Pantry has been on campus for 12 years. However, a recent move to the more centrally located Melton Student Center has made it more visible to students.

Kaschak said the move along with increasing their business hours is part of the reason for student uptick. However, Kaschak also cites increased housing and grocery costs without a comparable increase in wages as adding to the problem.

“Their money just isn’t going as far, so a lot more people are really struggling,” Kaschak said.

The public can help the food pantry by giving monetarily, donating food or volunteering their time. For donations, some of the more popular items students look for include rice, produce, breakfast foods, such as oatmeal, cereal, muffin mix and grits. They also prefer snacks, like gold fish, trail mix, pretzels or peanuts.

Monetary donations can be made to the food pantry by visiting Auburngiving.org/OCMfoodfight. Item donations can be dropped off at the pantry from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Melton Student Center, Suite 1206.

For more info on how you can help, visit the campus food pantry section on Auburn’s website.