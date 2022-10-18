Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic opens at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn

Tuesday afternoon saw the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn. The new clinic seeks to give healthcare access to the uninsured and underinsured in the area. The clinic is the result of an agreement between the Harrison College of Pharmacy (HCOP) at Auburn University and the City of Auburn.

The clinic is both a place where residents can go for medical care, but also a place for Auburn students to learn. It is an interprofessional classroom for students and faculty from across a variety of health care disciplines. Two physician providers will also be on hand in addition to students and faculty. There will also be a pharmacy at the clinic. The city of Auburn provided the space at the Boykin Community Center for the new clinic.

“We're certainly grateful for our partnership with Auburn University,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “This is another way that we can talk about the town and the gown being so positive in our community.”

The city and the university have been working on this project for several years. Plans for renovating the area go back to around 2018. However, the clinic is just the most recent service to be added to the Boykin center. It also provides childcare, senior care and a food pantry among other services.

“It's a day for all of Auburn to be proud,” Anders said. “I thank every student and every professional that’s going to be in here serving our citizens and my hope and vision and prayer for you students is that you'll catch a virus and the virus is ‘I want to serve my community.’”

While medical students from across disciplines will study and work at the clinic, it will be managed by the HCOP.

“When we talk about health care practice, delivery of healthcare, there's only one thing that should ever be on the front of anybody's mind or goal or objective for that and that is the patient,” said Tim Moore, interim Dean at Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy. “The idea is that we have to work as a healthcare professional team in order to take care of who is going to be coming in with need for their medical care. This is a place where we envision that can happen.”

Moore said that the students were excited for the new facility as it gave them a chance to engage with the community while still working on their training.

“It really is exciting to be able to have this place so close, almost in our backyard from the university but right here in a community that desperately needs access to health care that we're hoping to be able to run,” Moore said.

As councilwoman for Ward 1, where the clinic is located, Connie Fitch-Taylor was glad to see the clinic open as well.

“People are going to be excited about it and I just want to go ahead and get the word out so that everybody will know it's close by,” Fitch-Taylor said. “It's in the neighborhood. It's in walking distance for some people, for some of the neighbors. It's really going to be beneficial to the children and the senior citizens and disabled and for people that may be homeless.”

After the ribbon cutting, students held a free health screening for those in attendance.

“I think it's just a great thing for the community, as well as people and health professionals to have access,” said Kayvon Diggs, a third-year pharmacy student at the Harrison College who was part of the screening.

The Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. It will also be open Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, patients can call 334-844-8911, email boykinc@auburn.edu or visit pharmacy.auburn.edu/boykin.