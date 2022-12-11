Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch

Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I.

Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center Deputy Director Joseph Pelfrey, an Auburn graduate from 2000, said about 10% of the employees at Marshall have a degree of some kind from Auburn.

Brain Thurow, department chair for aerospace engineering at Auburn, said it’s almost impossible to remember all the alumni who have gone on to be astronauts, hold leadership roles at NASA or be employed by NASA.

One of the notable alumni, astronaut Ken Mattingly, was scheduled to fly on the Apollo 13 mission, but was left on the ground because there was a fear he was exposed to measles. He instead had an essential role on the ground of saving the spacecraft and getting the crew home.

Mattingly flew in later Apollo missions, and Thurow said he brought back a piece of the moon and donated it to the College of Engineering at Auburn.

After 50 years, NASA has set out on a new mission to return to the moon, establish a sustainable presence there and eventually to land on Mars. Leading this mission on Nov. 16 was the launch of the Artemis I carrying the Orion spacecraft.

Auburn University flew with it in spirit as the words “War Eagle!” were written inside the vehicle.

Pelfrey said one of their traditions is to sign the hardware they’ve manufactured to celebrate their work. For this mission, they signed an aluminum ring used to interface between the upper stage and the Orion spacecraft.

“The team members were allowed to come sign the inside of that piece of hardware…Somebody took the opportunity to write ‘War Eagle!’ on there,” Pelfrey laughed.

This is not the first time Auburn University’s signature has been in space. Ken Mattingly planted an Auburn flag on the moon and Jan Davis also carried an Auburn flag with her on all of her shuttle missions.

Historic moment

The Artemis I launch was designed as a test flight, testing all the systems on the ground, the rocket and the Orion spacecraft, which will be used to carry a crew to the moon.

Pelfrey was able to watch the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and he said it was flawless. A large turnout of spectators also came to witness the launch that Pelfrey said was bigger, brighter and faster than any shuttle launch he’s seen before.

“Being able to sit and witness the Artemis I launch and knowing that I was part of the (Space Launch System) team from the very beginning, to see those early concepts and paper designs and really dreams come to reality, and see the launch was just amazing. It was awe inspiring,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey grew up watching shuttle flights and dreaming of pursuing a career at NASA.

After graduating from Auburn with an aerospace engineering degree, Pelfrey joined Marshall full-time in 2004 and has built an impressive resume by serving in various leadership roles and working on numerous projects including the International Space Station Program, the Ares I Upper Stage rocket and now the Artemis I.

He’s been part of over 30 different experiments; some are still operating on the space station currently. He’s also worked on the Space Launch System, helping design and certify rockets to fly cargo and crew members to the International Space Station, and managed the development of the launch abort system on the Orion spacecraft.

“Just to be a part of that exploration that we are doing for our nation and for the world and to be able to really be a part of the Artemis generation now, it’s just a tremendous honor,” Pelfrey said. “I’m living the dream right now. It’s definitely a childhood dream to be here.”

He said he’s really proud of the team and everyone who contributed not only Auburn engineers, but also people from across the state and the country.

“It really was a historic moment for our nation and for our communities,” he said.

Returning to the moon

The Space Launch System performed almost exactly as predicted. Then the Orion spacecraft was separated from the Artemis rocket and sent off to the moon. Pelfrey said the Orion capsule did a flyby of the moon and went further into deep space to do additional testing.

“It, just a few days ago, surpassed the distance of the furthest out that a human-rated spacecraft had ever flown before,” Pelfrey said.

Orion will be returning to Earth this weekend with the current schedule being to splashdown on Sunday off the coast of San Diego.

During this test flight, NASA has been working on getting the ground teams familiar with flying the spacecraft and making sure it’s safe for the crew.

By 2024, the Artemis II will launch with four crew members on board. Pelfrey said it will be a very similar mission. It will not land on the moon, but will complete some different orbits around it before coming home.

The Artemis III will be the next human landing on the moon in 2025. On this mission, the first woman and the first person of color will land on the moon to represent humanity’s return, Pelfrey said.

On these missions the crew will be landing on a different area on the moon. The Apollo mission landed on the equatorial region and the Artemis mission will land on the south pole where NASA has discovered the presence of water ice under the surface.

Pelfrey said they believe they can capture that water ice and decompose it to develop rocket fuel or propellant, which could act as a pit stop on the way to Mars.

There are more missions still being planned to get to a sustained presence on the moon, which will act as a testing ground to prepare crews for the trip to Mars.

During the last 50 years, Pelfrey said they’ve been studying how being in space for long periods of time affects the human body and how to work on science experiments in space.

More projects

Auburn University professors and researchers are continuing their work to impact future space missions.

Brian Thurow, originally from Ohio, said he came to Auburn University as a professor in 2005 because of the university’s reputation as being ‘The engineering school in the state of Alabama’ and for the connections to NASA.

He and several other professors are currently working on studying the lunar surface and the fundamental physics of the landing process. Thurow said one of the problems they’re facing is the loose rock, rubble and sand that gets disturbed and shot out at very high speeds during a landing because there’s no air to slow down the particles.

“Typically, the air on Earth actually cushions the blow, but in space, those particles get jetted out and they will decimate anything in the area if you don’t have the right protections in place,” Thurow said. “It’s something that is going to have to be solved.”

Thurow and his team will be creating models to help NASA design vehicles and structures to account for this effect, which is called plume-surface interaction.

“I think it’s important that for humanity, for us as a culture, to always be able to dream about where we’re going to go in the future. We need to strive for bigger things in the world,” Thurow said.