Auburn University, local leaders to celebrate MLK in virtual events

Auburn University and local community leaders will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. this upcoming week in virtual events.

Auburn University will host the MLK Scholarship Breakfast, a virtual gathering with the theme “Honoring the Dream: Exploring 21st Century Civic Engagement and Advocacy” on Monday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event features Auburn alumnus Chef Justin Robinson and local Lee County Community leaders.

The event is co-sponsored by Auburn University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity, University Outreach and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“Chef JRob” will kick off the event with a live cooking class, and guests have the option to purchase breakfast from Lucy’s or Jahvon’s for pickup to enjoy as they login to the online panel discussion and scholarship awards ceremony.

The first 30 registrants for the breakfast will receive a free copy of Robinson’s new cookbook “Justin Time,” and participants also may become event sponsors via donations that will support Lee County high school students.

Celebration week festivities continue Wednesday, Jan. 20, with a self-care session with Blaze Wellness that will be led by Auburn alumna Noelle Lucas at 5:30 p.m.