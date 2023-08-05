An 18-year-old will walk across at Auburn University on Saturday to receive her Master's of Agriculture in Horticulture.

Mariannah Harding will receive a public horticulture certificate. She became the eighth member of her family to start college undergraduate studies by the age of 12.

“I come from a family of 10 children,” Harding said. “I’m the eighth. We all homeschooled, which was something my parents decided to do with my oldest sibling when they saw she was really excelling in math. By the age of 12, she was doing really well, to the extent that she and my parents decided to dual enroll her at a local university.”

Several of the Harding children have become trailblazers in fields of their own. At the age of 17, Hannah became Auburn University at Montgomery’s youngest graduate in 2005. Serennah Harding was the Navy’s youngest doctor at 22 years old and Seth and Katrinnah each became the youngest lawyers in Alabama’s recorded history.

With all of that success in front of her, Mariannah views it as a healthy competition and something that helps each of the children push to new heights in different fields.

“It's kind of developed a healthy competition for just striving to do the best in my field and what I'm interested in, rather than trying to beat their numbers,” Harding said. “We know that we are always here for one another, even though our successes are kind of out there and publicized.”

In 2014, her parents published the book on their homeschool methods, “The Brainy Bunch: The Harding Family’s Method to College Ready by Age Twelve.” The success of that book led to the creation of their own Youtube channel, College By Twelve.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to say, ‘Can you help us do this, too? We read your book and are now totally inspired,’” Mona Lisa Harding said. “I love those calls, those emails.”

That was one of the first times it really set in for Mariannah, and she realized how unique her experience was.

“Going to different endorsements and things like that, for the book, I kind of realized, ‘okay, this is really a big thing,’” Harding said. “Growing up in my family, it has felt like the norm but never in a way that we don't remember what a blessing it is because that's definitely something that I'm reminded of so often.”

Mariannah also credits the fact that, even as her siblings continued to find success in several fields, her parents never pushed them to only focus on school and good grades, instead encouraging them to pursue their passions. That led her to make a change as she completed her degree at Bellevue University.

From a young age, Harding wanted to be a doctor and as her studies advanced and she pursued a degree in health sciences, she wanted to remain in the medical field, even considering being a nurse and midwife. Meanwhile, she maintained a lifelong passion for gardening and had started one when she was eight years old, though she never saw it as a viable career path.

Then, her mom brought her attention to the program at Auburn.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I should really pray about this and consider applying,' and then I did," Harding said. "I remember even when I was first initially looking at it, looking at the class list, and just being so thrilled with it.”

Harding enrolled and started almost immediately in January of 2022, as she looked forward to her first in-person educational experience. Living in an apartment with her oldest sister Hannah, Mariannah got the full college experience, even attending her first Auburn football game in the fall.

However, she says her favorite experience was a Spain study abroad trip she took with the horticulture department in May of 2023.

As she reflects on her journey from earning a bachelor’s degree online from Bellevue University at the age of 16 to graduating from the Master's program Auburn University, she credits the work of her parents. More so, Harding believes that the methods taught by her parents can work for anyone looking to achieve the same goals.

“Something really important to me and my family to share is that our story is not one specific to us,” Harding said. “I know that that's true. I'm not special in any way. It's just the experiences I've been able to have because of the gift of God, of my family.”