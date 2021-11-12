Auburn University no longer requiring masks for the fully vaccinated in most buildings starting Nov. 15

Starting Nov. 15, Auburn University will no longer be requiring fully vaccinated students or faculty to wear face coverings in most campus buildings.

Auburn began the 2021 fall semester requiring every individual to wear a mask inside all university buildings and on transportation.

Auburn announced the change in policy Friday.

Masks will only still be required while on the Tiger Transit, in health care settings and other areas marked by official university signage, according to a release from Auburn University.

Auburn insists individuals who are not fully vaccinated, including those granted an exception from the vaccine, must wear face coverings at all times except when drinking, eating, exercising or a few other exceptions.

Health care settings where masks will still be required include the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic and the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

Faculty members are still allowed to require individuals to wear masks in their classes if they choose.

Auburn also no longer requires fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at any sporting events.