Auburn University offering drive-thru testing for students, faculty, staff

As Auburn University prepares to begin spring semester classes Wednesday, it's also providing additional COVID-19 testing options for students, faculty and staff.
The university announced Monday that it will offer drive-thru testing on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next week on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Testing is available from 1-4 p.m. and is not open to community members.
"Registration for this testing will be available through the pharmacy scheduling website, (and) appointments through Auburn University Medical Center also can be made by calling their COVID-19 line," the university said.
The pharmacy scheduler site is available at aub.ie/ht and AUMC can be reached to register at 334-844-9825. Community members may find a list of other testing locations in the Auburn area on the university's COVID-19 Resource Center website at www.auburn.edu/covid-resource-center.
Auburn University asks any student, faculty or staff member to submit a self-report form whether they are tested on campus or elsewhere.