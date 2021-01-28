Auburn University officials defend vaccination plan, respond to APDH concerns

Auburn University is vaccinating campus community members, including employees under age 75, despite an admission by State Health Officer Scott Harris that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama.
“You’ll hear very soon about expanded eligibility as other states have done,” State Health Officer Scott Harris told state lawmakers during budget hearings. Harris expects to be able to discuss a time frame Friday, he said to reporters.
Currently, only health care workers, people 75 and older, first responders and nursing home residents are eligible for vaccinations, which falls under Phase 1a of the state's plan.
“I know it has been intensely frustrating for a lot of people,” Harris said. “The fundamental problem is there is not enough to go around.”
Auburn University had administered 4,695 of the 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received as of this week, according to the university’s vaccine dashboard. Recipients include faculty and staff members, plus students with co-morbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure, groups identified as eligible in Phase 1b of the vaccination plan.
The Associated Press reported that Ryan Easterling, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Public Health, acknowledged that some communities may be ahead of others. He added that the state has reached out to Auburn University “to clarify the allocation plan and ensure that community outreach has been adequate for current risk groups prior to entities moving to additional subsets of eligible groups.”
University officials are confident they are proceeding accordingly.
"Auburn University’s phased approach to vaccine distribution meets state and federal guidelines," stated university spokesman Preston Sparks in an email to the Opelika-Auburn News on Thursday night. "Workers in the education sector, regardless of age, are considered essential frontline employees and therefore included in Phase 1b of the vaccine distribution plan from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Auburn continues working with the ADPH in further distribution of the vaccine as it is made available. We expect to eventually receive enough vaccines for the entire campus community."
Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said Auburn University has vaccinated more than 10 percent of the campus community.
Kam said if vaccine availability wasn’t an issue, the university believes it could vaccinate the entire campus community in less than two months, adding Auburn would move to help vaccinate the community once it moved through its phased plan.
“We said that from day one that we would be willing to use our vaccination sites and our people to help again public health and the local area vaccinate the community,” Kam said.
1b and 1c
Auburn University is moving through Phase 1b, now that campus medical officials have vaccinated everyone eligible in Phase 1a, including healthcare workers and campus first responders.
Kam said last week that he and his staff opted to give first doses to as many people as they could, rather than holding back enough doses to give the first recipients their second shots. He said he was confident the state would supply more vaccines to do second-round shots in a timely manner.
Phase 1b includes individuals required to be on campus to perform their job duties, and who are unable to consistently maintain physical distancing while at work due to job responsibilities and who have a high-risk medical condition as specified by the CDC and/or are age 65 or older.
Phase 1c eligibility will include:
- Individuals who are required to be on campus to perform their job and who are unable to consistently maintain physical distancing while at work due to job responsibilities.
- Other adults with high-risk medical conditions as specified by the CDC and/or are age 65 or older that do not fall under Phase 1b.
- Designated student population involved in remote or off-campus clinical settings, including internships and practicums that involve direct human contact.
Alabama has received 764,125 doses, enough to give about 380,000 people the two shots required for maximum protection. There are currently more than 700,000 people eligible for the vaccinations, according to the Associated Press.
Once Auburn University is complete with Phase 1c, it will move to Phase 2, which includes all individuals not included in previous phases, as vaccine becomes available, the dashboard states.
When Phase 2 is complete, Auburn will move to Phase 3, which includes family members and dependents of employees and members of the local community, as vaccine becomes available.