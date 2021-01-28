Auburn University officials defend vaccination plan, respond to APDH concerns

Auburn University is vaccinating campus community members, including employees under age 75, despite an admission by State Health Officer Scott Harris that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama.

“You’ll hear very soon about expanded eligibility as other states have done,” State Health Officer Scott Harris told state lawmakers during budget hearings. Harris expects to be able to discuss a time frame Friday, he said to reporters.

Currently, only health care workers, people 75 and older, first responders and nursing home residents are eligible for vaccinations, which falls under Phase 1a of the state's plan.

“I know it has been intensely frustrating for a lot of people,” Harris said. “The fundamental problem is there is not enough to go around.”

Auburn University had administered 4,695 of the 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received as of this week, according to the university’s vaccine dashboard. Recipients include faculty and staff members, plus students with co-morbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure, groups identified as eligible in Phase 1b of the vaccination plan.