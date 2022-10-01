Auburn University presents 'Detroit '67,' its first play of the season

Auburn University is presenting a play that is unlike any other show they’ve done in the past.

“Detroit ‘67” is the university’s first production of the 2022-23 season about sibling conflict as they share their recently inherited childhood home during times of social change.

“This play shows how those who don’t have much are trying their best to make ends meet. And because of the racism inherent in 1967, it shows what they’re facing and how it eventually boils over,” said Abdul-Khaliq Murthada, director of “Detroit ‘67.”

Cast member Ché Echols says Auburn does not have plays like this.

“When I went to audition, I looked at the pictures of past plays in the room and you don’t see many Black faces – definitely not a play with the majority of the cast being Black like ‘Detroit ‘67’ is,” Echols said. “This is going to be, for some, very refreshing to see and something that probably won’t happen again for another decade at Auburn University.”

Echols and Murthada are both excited for the audience to see the relationship between each character and the family dynamic.

“The story is really about the love of a family mixed in with the history of America and the American Dream,” Murthada.

Echols is playing Sly, a headstrong dreamer in a time when Black men weren’t allowed to dream that big, he says.

“I haven’t acted on stage since I was in high school,” Echols said. “I’ve done extra roles and music videos since then but nothing of this capacity. But this show is a different sort of level of skill.”

Murthada has a background in acting and producing in California, South Dakota, Florida and many other places.

“I’m very fortunate to be here. I’m so very fortunate to have such a collaborative team,” Murthada said.

The show takes place at the Telfair B. Peet Theatre for four more showings: a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as well as a 7:30 p.m. showing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets can be found online and are $12 for non-Auburn students, $16 for non-students and free for Auburn University students.