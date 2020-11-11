Auburn University professors, provost at odds again over teaching plans

The tension between Auburn faculty and Bill Hardgrave has flared up again, this time with some pushing for a vote of no confidence in the university’s Provost.
Over 500 faculty members met via Zoom Tuesday to discuss what to do about their ongoing concerns about Hardgrave and his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring.
It was the latest in a series of outcries from faculty saying that they’re not being heard on how best to run their classes while the campus contends with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees voted over 80% Tuesday in favor of implementing steps outlined last month by the university’s American Associated of University Professors recommendation to the administration, which include:
• A university-level appeals process for denial of teaching plans should be immediately instituted. As it stands now, faculty can appeal if their college dean turns down their request for something other than full-time, in-person instruction; however, the final decision rests with Hardgrave’s office;
• Allowing faculty members to determine the best teaching modality for their courses within the context of departmental-level faculty self-governance;
• Adding more faculty members to the university’s COVID operations committee. There are just two faculty members on the committee now, and administrators make up much of the rest of the 33-member group.
AAUP leader Mitchell Brown said last month that the recommendations were well received by Hardgrave and President Jay Gogue; however, since then there has been no appreciable progress toward addressing any of them.
Lack of follow through
Two economics professors, in particular, claim that the university needs to schedule more classes with smaller student populations. They said class sizes continue to be too big for proper social distancing.
Mike Stern, who has taught at the school since 2004, said Hardgrave and other administrators keep promising to adjust scheduling and take other steps; however, he said there is not enough follow through and nothing changes.
“What I’ve observed is whatever the provost says doesn’t mean anything because they don’t do the work,” Stern told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Alan Seals has been at Auburn for over a decade.
“That’s Auburn; it’s nothing new. That’s how they’ve been forever … the university is notorious for not following through with the policies they make,” said Seals.
Provost responds
Hardgrave, not surprisingly, doesn’t agree with these characterizations.
“I have worked closely with the University Senate and have provided updates at every senate meeting, the general faculty meeting, meetings with student leaders and many individual faculty members regarding spring plans. Our decisions have been and will continue to be informed by these conversations, input from the medical community and our experiences this fall.
“While the faculty’s voice is critical, it must also be balanced with the voices of our students and staff. Through this dialogue, our stakeholders – including many faculty – have articulated a strong desire to resume in-person instruction next semester,” Hardgrave stated in an email to the Opelika-Auburn News.
Stern, for his part, has been at odds with leadership before. He sued Auburn University in 2018, claiming he had treated unfairly because he voiced public concerns over his belief that Auburn was steering football players into certain majors to assure their continued eligibility.
He has been teaching in-person this semester. His concerns are rooted in what he calls a lack of planning by higher ups. He said larger, lecture-based classes need to be broken up into more sessions, in order to provide sufficient distancing indoors.
“They only allow 20-25% into Jordan-Hare Stadium for football games, right?” Stern pointed out. “But when a professor has to teach a class of 200 students – indoors – they are well over 50% capacity. The administration is not doing its job.”
The provost did not address that complaint directly. He said infections rates on campus have remained low and that there are no reported transmissions of coronavirus in classrooms and labs.
“Since March, Auburn has operated at unprecedented levels of responsiveness and flexibility. From everything we have learned about operating in a pandemic environment to date, I am confident our academic units can continue to move toward normalcy in the spring. However, as we have demonstrated last spring and this fall, plans will be adjusted if conditions change,” Hardgrave stated.
No confidence?
Stern said there are at least three petitions circulating the campus now pushing a vote of no-confidence in Hardgrave. Stern moved for such a vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, but he was ruled out of order by University Senate President Don Mulvaney.
“In my opinion, he (Mulvaney) violated the rules of order to protect the provost,” said Stern.
Mulvaney did not respond to a request for comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.
Hardgrave said he was not aware of any petitions or faculty votes on his status as Provost.
“However, I have heard from many students and faculty who support the plans to increase our face-to-face opportunities in the spring,” Hardgrave stated.
Brown, for her part, is looking forward to the AAUP’s meeting Friday with Gogue and Hardgrave. She said Wednesday that she thinks these problems can be worked out.
“I continue to believe that members of the administration take these issues seriously and take the faculty seriously and that they will work with us … obviously, however, we haven’t gotten there yet.”
