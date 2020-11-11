Auburn University professors, provost at odds again over teaching plans

“I have worked closely with the University Senate and have provided updates at every senate meeting, the general faculty meeting, meetings with student leaders and many individual faculty members regarding spring plans. Our decisions have been and will continue to be informed by these conversations, input from the medical community and our experiences this fall.

“While the faculty’s voice is critical, it must also be balanced with the voices of our students and staff. Through this dialogue, our stakeholders – including many faculty – have articulated a strong desire to resume in-person instruction next semester,” Hardgrave stated in an email to the Opelika-Auburn News.

Stern, for his part, has been at odds with leadership before. He sued Auburn University in 2018, claiming he had treated unfairly because he voiced public concerns over his belief that Auburn was steering football players into certain majors to assure their continued eligibility.

He has been teaching in-person this semester. His concerns are rooted in what he calls a lack of planning by higher ups. He said larger, lecture-based classes need to be broken up into more sessions, in order to provide sufficient distancing indoors.