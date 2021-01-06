Auburn University receives 3,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Auburn University received Wednesday its first batch of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19, with 3,500 doses being delivered and the university initiating a phased approach in administering vaccinations.

Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, called the announcement “tremendous news.”

“As we await additional batches of the vaccine to be released by the Alabama Department of Public Health, we are quickly making good use of the vaccine we now have and are committed to making it available on a wider scale as quickly as possible,” Kam said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.

On Wednesday, Auburn began distributing the vaccine to “frontline” healthcare workers. The university’s vaccination program will include three phases based on highest risk levels and the current guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Information on risk level assessment and scheduling appointments will be sent to the campus community soon, according to a university press release.