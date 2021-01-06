Auburn University receives 3,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Auburn University received Wednesday its first batch of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19, with 3,500 doses being delivered and the university initiating a phased approach in administering vaccinations.
Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, called the announcement “tremendous news.”
“As we await additional batches of the vaccine to be released by the Alabama Department of Public Health, we are quickly making good use of the vaccine we now have and are committed to making it available on a wider scale as quickly as possible,” Kam said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
On Wednesday, Auburn began distributing the vaccine to “frontline” healthcare workers. The university’s vaccination program will include three phases based on highest risk levels and the current guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Information on risk level assessment and scheduling appointments will be sent to the campus community soon, according to a university press release.
An exact delivery date for future vaccine doses is not yet known, but planning has been underway for weeks at Auburn for acceptance and distribution as the vaccine becomes available. A COVID-19 Vaccination Program Implementation Committee, charged with developing plans for distribution, was established and includes members of the Auburn University COVID-19 Task Force in addition to the university’s COVID-19 Resource Center Team.
Auburn had already identified existing ultracold storage equipment, thereby eliminating any potential barriers for accepting the delivery of the university’s allotted doses.
Health care providers across campus will be involved in the vaccination clinics, including staff of the Auburn University Medical Clinic and faculty, staff and students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn School of Nursing and Auburn’s Social Work Program.
“The goal here is not to hold on to any doses,” Dr. Kam said. “The goal is to give up every dose that we can as quickly as we can.”
As updates are determined, information will be posted on Auburn’s COVID-19 Resource Center website. Auburn says they are keeping in constant contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health to ensure readiness as additional doses are released.