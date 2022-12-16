Auburn University receives grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to promote highway safety

Auburn University will be one of three entities to receive a grant from Gov. Kay Ivey with a goal to promote highway safety in Alabama.

Ivey has awarded a total of $3.4 million to Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health to promote safety on the state’s road, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

These grants are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While Auburn and Alabama are known for their fierce sports rivalry, ADECA said they are united on the topic of public safety on the highway.

“Sports are a serious subject in Alabama, but nothing is more serious than someone losing their life needlessly because someone did not obey our traffic safety laws,” Ivey said in a release. “I am grateful for the efforts of these two universities to use their resources to help save lives and prevent injuries on our highways.”

Auburn University was awarded $1.7 million, which will be used to conduct multimedia campaigns during specific traffic safety campaigns like “Click It or Ticket” or “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” the release said.

These campaigns rely on research conducted by the University of Alabama, which was awarded $1.8 million.

The University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety works with the Alabama Transportation Institute to analyze Alabama traffic data, including crashes, to help police departments and state troopers identify traffic safety trends and conduct enforcement campaigns, the release said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was also awarded $384,820 for education aimed at teaching motorists the proper installation and use of child safety seats as well as for computer software upgrades.

Certified trainers conduct several on-site education programs around the state for ADPH.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in her appreciation of these two universities and the Alabama Department of Public Health and the work they do in trying to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities on our highways,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a release.

ADECA also administers various other programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development, the release said.