Auburn University reports 100+ COVID-19 cases among campus community in first week of semester

Auburn University saw its number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a week among its students, faculty and staff surpass 100 for the first time since mid-September 2020.

The university said that 113 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Jan. 17, double the number of cases during the week ending Nov. 10 The school also reported a 1.2 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Wednesday.

Of the 113 virus cases, 111 were reported on Auburn’s main campus and two reported at the Auburn University airport. There have been 1,713 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, 2020, according to Auburn University data.

Auburn University Medical Clinic Director Dr. Fred Kam is encouraging Auburn students to wear their masks both indoors and outdoors as well as sanitizing their hands in order to keep the spread of COVID-19 minimal.

“Indoors or outdoors, you do need to wear your mask and please sanitize your hands multiple times as you move around campus,” he said. “The goal here is to not have another outbreak at the start of the semester like we did in August.”

