Auburn University reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since students returned

Kam said that by not having enough participants, the university risks not knowing of potential outbreaks before they begin.

“The purpose of sentinel testing is to discover if we may have an underlying spread that could potentially lead to an outbreak and our ability to identify that early so that we can mitigate those situations,” Kam said. “Without that information, we’re kind of flying in the dark a little bit. So, we don’t want to do that.”

Kam encouraged Auburn campus community members to sign up for the testing program and to show up for testing if selected.

“We really want people to sign up, volunteer and if you are chosen, to be please show up because it will give us an early warning sign that we can potentially get on top of and mitigate and prevent an outbreak,” he said.

Local numbers

Lee County saw the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases among east Alabama counties on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

ADPH confirmed 31 confirmed cases and reported four probable cases in Lee County on Monday. There were 3,918 confirmed cases and 2,053 probable cases for a combined total of 5,971 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night.