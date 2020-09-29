Auburn University reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since students returned

Auburn University reported the fewest new self-reported COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and employees last week since students returned to campus.
The university said that 17 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Sept. 27, about half as many as the previous week. The school also reported a 0.27 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
“Our students are doing a great job,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said. “There are a lot of people who were questioning whether or not we would make it past week two. We’re in week seven. We’re past Labor Day, we’re past week six, we’re in great shape and if we can keep this up, we’re going all the way to November 24.”
All of the self-reported virus cases were reported on its main campus. There have been 1,347 self-reported COVDI-19 cases Since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.
The university said 53 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Sept. 20. It also reported a 0 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.
Kam said Auburn University did not see a post-Labor Day spike in COVID-19, something he expected.
“We did not have a post-Labor Day spike as predicted,” he said. “I was wrong. I’m happy to be wrong. It’s one of the few times in my career I think that it’s good being wrong.”
Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
Testing
Auburn University tested 377 people through the sentinel testing program last week, the second-highest total tested through the program since it began soon after Labor Day weekend. A total of 1,486 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.
Kam said the university is beginning to see an unfortunate trend when it comes to sentinel testing.
“We need to do more numbers on the sentinel testing though because unfortunately, the number of people who’ve volunteered or showed up for sentinel testing has been low,” he said. “The number of people who have been chosen that have declined has been high.”
Sentinel testing gives campus leaders a good idea of whether or not the virus is spreading throughout the community. The program selects random members of the Auburn University community to be tested for COVID-19 each week, the university said.
Kam said that by not having enough participants, the university risks not knowing of potential outbreaks before they begin.
“The purpose of sentinel testing is to discover if we may have an underlying spread that could potentially lead to an outbreak and our ability to identify that early so that we can mitigate those situations,” Kam said. “Without that information, we’re kind of flying in the dark a little bit. So, we don’t want to do that.”
Kam encouraged Auburn campus community members to sign up for the testing program and to show up for testing if selected.
“We really want people to sign up, volunteer and if you are chosen, to be please show up because it will give us an early warning sign that we can potentially get on top of and mitigate and prevent an outbreak,” he said.
Local numbers
Lee County saw the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases among east Alabama counties on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH confirmed 31 confirmed cases and reported four probable cases in Lee County on Monday. There were 3,918 confirmed cases and 2,053 probable cases for a combined total of 5,971 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night.
Lee County is averaging about 29 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
Chambers County reported three confirmed cases and two probable cases on Monday. Russell County added three confirmed cases Monday. Tallapoosa County added five confirmed cases on Monday.
Macon County added no new cases on Monday, ADPH data shows.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 899 confirmed, 276 probable, 1,175 combined
- Macon County – 432 confirmed, 51 probable, 483 combined
- Russell County – 1,658 confirmed, 110 probable, 1,768 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 995 confirmed, 176 probable, 1,171 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Lee County – 32
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 4
There were 136,549 confirmed cases, 17,005 probable cases and 2,378 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 153,554.
Of the 2,378 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
