Auburn University reports the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in single week
COVID update

Auburn University put up signage on its campus thanking students for their hard work to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn University reported the lowest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases last week.

The university said that 16 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Oct. 11. The school also reported a 0.25 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

All of the cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,384 reported COVID-19 cases Since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

The university said 21 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Oct. 4. It also reported a 0 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.

Auburn University tested 399 people through the sentinel testing program last week. A total of 2,297 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.

Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

