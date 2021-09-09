Auburn University’s first African-American student dies

Franklin was not initially allowed to defend his master’s thesis and did not graduate from Auburn. Despite that, Franklin went on to have a successful career as an educator after he left Auburn in 1965.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Franklin earned his master’s degree in international studies from the University of Denver and taught history at Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Tuskegee Institute and Talladega College before he retired in 1992.

Decades later, Franklin was able to successfully defend his thesis at Auburn in February 2020 and participated in the fall 2020 commencement exercises in December of last year.

“I realized it wasn’t going to be easy when I came here as the first African American to attend Auburn, but I didn’t think it would take this long,” Franklin said after finally earning his degree from Auburn. “I’m glad I could do something to help other people, and my mom and dad always taught us that, when you do something in life, try to do something that will help others as well.”

Franklin received an honorary doctorate of the arts from Auburn University in 2001, and his legacy was honored by the creation of The Harold A. Franklin Society by Auburn students in 2008 and the formation of a scholarship named after him by the Auburn Alumni Association’s Black Alumni Council.