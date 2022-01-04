Auburn University scales back COVID isolation time

Auburn University will adjust its required COVID-19 isolation period in line with new federal recommendations ahead of students returning to campus next Wednesday. The university announced the update in a campus-wide email on Tuesday.

The university’s isolation period will be scaled back from 10 days to five days in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended Dec. 27, 2021. The university said this also applies to the required quarantine period contingent on vaccination status for those exposed to a person with COVID-19 through close contact.

“According to the CDC, this change in protocol is supported by data demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after,” the email statement read.

Beginning in fall 2020, the university opened housing in its Hill residence halls for students living on campus to stay while in quarantine or isolation, but it hasn't reported any students being quarantined or isolated since the week of Sept. 6-12, 2021.